Law & Order Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Law & Order

  • Katz's Delicatessen - 205 East Houston Street, East Village, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA
  • Bethesda Fountain, Central Park, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA
  • Hoyt-Schermerhorn Street Subway Station, Brooklyn, New York City, New York, USA
  • Grimaldi's Pizzeria, Brooklyn, New York City, New York, USA
  • Hoboken, New Jersey, USA
  • New York City, New York, USA
  • Times Square, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA
  • Brooklyn, New York City, New York, USA
  • Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA
  • New York, USA
  • East Village, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA
  • New Jersey, USA
  • Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA
  • Central Park, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA
  • USA

Iconic scenes & Locations

Studio
Pier 59 Studios, Chelsea Piers, Pier 59 - West 18th Street & West Side Highway, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA
