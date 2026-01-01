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Law & Order
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Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Cinematography for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Directing in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series
Nominee
Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Costume Design for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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