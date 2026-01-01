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Kinoafisha TV Shows Law & Order Awards

"Law & Order" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994 Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998 Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993 Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Cinematography for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Individual Achievement in Directing in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992 Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Individual Achievement in Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001 Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Costume Design for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996 Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995 Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994 Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Individual Achievement in Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991 Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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