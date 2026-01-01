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Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Drama 2008

Rating of films in the Drama genre of 2008

The Dark Knight 8.8
1 The Dark Knight
Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Action 2008, USA
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The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 8.1
2 The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Romantic, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
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Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
3 Slumdog Millionaire
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2008, Great Britain
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Gran Torino 7.9
4 Gran Torino
Drama 2008, USA
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Seven Pounds 7.8
5 Seven Pounds
Drama 2008, USA
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The Reader 7.8
6 The Reader
Romantic, History, War, Drama, Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
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Departures 7.7
7 Departures
Drama 2008, Japan
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In Bruges 7.7
8 In Bruges
Drama, Comedy 2008, Great Britain / Belgium
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Hellboy II: The Golden Army 7.7
9 Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Horror 2008, USA
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Mesrine 7.4
10 Mesrine
Thriller, Drama, Biography, Action 2008, France
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Eagle Eye 7.3
11 Eagle Eye
Drama, Thriller 2008, USA
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Morphine 7.3
12 Morphine
Drama 2008, Russia
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Tickets
The Admiral 7.3
13 The Admiral
Drama, Biography, History 2008, Russia
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Body of Lies 7.3
14 Body of Lies
Drama 2008, USA
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Cloverfield 7.3
15 Cloverfield
Action, Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
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Revolutionary Road 7.3
16 Revolutionary Road
Drama 2008, USA / Great Britain
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21 7.2
17 21
Drama 2008, USA
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The Duchess 7.2
18 The Duchess
History, Drama 2008, Great Britain
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Street Kings 7.2
19 Street Kings
Drama, Thriller 2008, USA
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The Road 7.2
20 The Road
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2008, USA
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The Other Boleyn Girl 7.2
21 The Other Boleyn Girl
Drama, History 2008, Great Britain
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Vicky Cristina Barcelona 7.1
22 Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2008, USA / Spain
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Burn After Reading 7.1
23 Burn After Reading
Drama, Comedy 2008, USA
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Flashbacks of a Fool 7.1
24 Flashbacks of a Fool
Drama 2008, Great Britain
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Paris 7.0
25 Paris
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2008, France
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Little Ashes 6.9
26 Little Ashes
Drama, Biography 2008, Great Britain
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Australia 6.9
27 Australia
Drama, Western, War, Adventure 2008, USA / Australia
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Jumper 6.9
28 Jumper
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama, Adventure 2008, USA
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The Spiderwick Chronicles 6.9
29 The Spiderwick Chronicles
Family, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Drama 2008, USA
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Step Up 2: The Streets 6.9
30 Step Up 2: The Streets
Romantic, Drama, Musical 2008, USA
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Anna Karenina 6.9
31 Anna Karenina
Drama 2008, Russia
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Zack and Miri Make a Porno 6.8
32 Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2008, USA
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Doomsday 6.8
33 Doomsday
Drama, Thriller, Action, Horror 2008, Great Britain
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Quantum of Solace 6.8
34 Quantum of Solace
Action, Adventure, Thriller, Drama 2008, Great Britain / USA
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The International 6.8
35 The International
Drama, Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
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The Sky Crawlers 6.7
36 The Sky Crawlers
Animation, Drama, Sci-Fi, Anime 2008, Japan
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Righteous Kill 6.7
37 Righteous Kill
Crime, Drama 2008, USA
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New York, I Love You 6.7
38 New York, I Love You
Romantic, Drama, Compilation 2008, USA / France
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Happy-Go-Lucky 6.7
39 Happy-Go-Lucky
Drama, Comedy 2008, Great Britain
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Diary of a Nymphomaniac 6.5
40 Diary of a Nymphomaniac
Drama 2008, Spain
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Milk 6.5
41 Milk
Biography, Drama 2008, USA
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Forever the Moment 6.4
42 Forever the Moment
Drama, Sport 2008, South Korea
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High School Musical 3: Senior Year 6.4
43 High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Romantic, Comedy, Musical, Family, Drama 2008, USA
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Everybody Dies but Me 6.4
44 Everybody Dies but Me
Comedy, Drama 2008, Russia
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Gospoda ofitsery: Spasti imperatora 6.3
45 Gospoda ofitsery: Spasti imperatora
History, Drama 2008, Russia
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Max Payne 6.3
46 Max Payne
Drama, Action, Thriller 2008, USA
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Practical Joke 6.1
47 Practical Joke
Family, Drama 2008, Russia
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The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor 6.1
48 The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Action, Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2008, Germany / Canada / USA
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10,000 BC 6.1
49 10,000 BC
Drama, Adventure 2008, USA
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The Happening 6.0
50 The Happening
Drama, Sci-Fi 2008, India / USA
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Choke 6.0
51 Choke
Drama, Comedy 2008, USA
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What Just Happened 5.9
52 What Just Happened
Comedy, Drama 2008, USA
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Yulenka 5.9
53 Yulenka
Horror, Drama 2008, Russia
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Bangkok Dangerous 5.9
54 Bangkok Dangerous
Action, Thriller, Drama 2008, USA
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Before the Fall 5.8
55 Before the Fall
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller 2008, Spain
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Possession 5.8
56 Possession
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Romantic 2008, USA
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Platon 5.8
57 Platon
Drama, Comedy 2008, Russia
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First Love: It's the Music! 5.6
58 First Love: It's the Music!
Musical, Family, Drama 2008, Russia
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Skazhi Leo 5.5
59 Skazhi Leo
Drama 2008, Russia
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Taina Chingis Khaana 5.2
60 Taina Chingis Khaana
Drama, History 2008, Russia / Mongolia / USA
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Genre
Country
Year
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Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2026 Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre Top Films by Year IMDb Film Ratings
Most Anticipated Films
1043
Spider-Man: Brand New Day 20 August 2026
607
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 5 November 2026
471
The Odyssey 30 July 2026
320
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 10 December 2026
250
Avengers: Doomsday 17 December 2026
Top Films in Cinemas
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
When Cats Fly
8.7
Spirited Away
8.7
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
8.7
Project Hail Mary
Top 1000 Films
9.6
Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.0
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
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