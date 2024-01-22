Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Monkey Man
Poster of Monkey Man
Рейтинги
7.0 IMDb Rating: 6.8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Monkey Man

Monkey Man

Monkey Man 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Monkey Man - teaser
Monkey Man  teaser
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 5 April 2024
World premiere 22 January 2024
Release date
11 April 2024 Russia Вольга
12 April 2024 Andorra
16 May 2024 Argentina
4 April 2024 Australia MA 15+
4 April 2024 Austria
4 April 2024 Azerbaijan 16+
3 April 2024 Belgium
16 May 2024 Brazil
5 April 2024 Bulgaria
5 April 2024 Canada
4 April 2024 Croatia
4 April 2024 Czechia
5 April 2024 Ecuador
5 April 2024 Estonia
5 April 2024 Finland Tulossa
17 April 2024 France
11 April 2024 Georgia R
11 April 2024 Germany
5 April 2024 Great Britain
20 June 2024 Hong Kong III
4 April 2024 Hungary
5 April 2024 Iceland
5 April 2024 India
29 May 2024 Indonesia
5 April 2024 Ireland 16
4 April 2024 Israel
4 April 2024 Italy
23 August 2024 Japan
11 April 2024 Kazakhstan 18+
5 April 2024 Kyrgyzstan
5 April 2024 Latvia N16
12 April 2024 Lithuania
20 June 2024 Macao D
4 April 2024 Malaysia
16 May 2024 Mexico
11 April 2024 Moldova N 16
4 April 2024 Montenegro
4 April 2024 Netherlands
4 April 2024 New Zealand R16
5 April 2024 Norway 15
15 May 2024 Philippines
4 April 2024 Portugal
4 April 2024 Puerto Rico R
5 April 2024 Romania o.A.
4 April 2024 Serbia
4 April 2024 Singapore
4 April 2024 Slovakia 15
29 May 2024 South Korea
12 April 2024 Spain
5 April 2024 Sweden 15
17 April 2024 Switzerland 16
31 May 2024 Taiwan
16 May 2024 Thailand
5 April 2024 Turkey
25 April 2024 UAE TBC
5 April 2024 USA R
18 April 2024 Ukraine
11 April 2024 Uzbekistan 16+
5 April 2024 Viet Nam
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $35,271,631
Production BRON Studios, Monkeypaw Productions, Thunder Road Pictures
Also known as
Monkey Man, Monkey Man: El despertar de la bestia, Манкимэн, 'Ish Ha'Kof, A Majomember, Ahvimees, Fúria Primitiva, Homem Macaco, L'homme singe, Mankimen, Maymun Adam, Monkey Man Báo Thù, Opičí muž, Манкимен, Манкімен, मंकी मैन, モンキーマン, 地下殺神, 小魔猴, 怒火战猴, 怒火狂猴, 猴侠
Director
Dev Patel
Dev Patel
Cast
Sharlto Copley
Sharlto Copley
Dev Patel
Dev Patel
Vipin Sharma
Sobhita Dhulipala
Sikandar Kher
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Monkey Man
Chappie 7.4
Chappie (2015)
The A-Team 7.4
The A-Team (2010)
Old Boy 6.3
Old Boy (2013)
The Wedding Guest 5.7
The Wedding Guest (2018)
Film in Collections
Underground Fighting Films Underground Fighting Films

Film rating

7.0
Rate 33 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1814
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Our Review

Dev Patel against Indian corruptionists.
Dev Patel against Indian corruptionists. The main character is a guy with no name who earns his living by underground fighting. Entering the ring in a gorilla mask, he loses one fight after another, getting mere pennies for it. But the would-be fighter is not as simple as it might seem. Since childhood, he has been obsessed with revenge against corrupt officials responsible for his mother's death. And one day the guy gets a chance to get even with them. For this, the hero gets a job as a waiter in a nightclub where the most…

Film Reviews

Weteran Mc 9 October 2024, 23:32
"Манкимэн" - индийский боевик 2024 года про парня из трущоб, у которого в детстве коррумпированный полицейский изнасиловал и убил мать.… Read more…
Светлана Киняпина 17 April 2024, 01:56
Потрясающий фильм! Я пересмотрела множество боевиков и триллеров. Но этот фильм поразил до глубины души! Невероятная игра актеров! Потрясающая и… Read more…

Interesting facts

The film was originally intended for release solely on Netflix's streaming service, but after Jordan Peele saw it and felt it warranted a cinema release, he acquired it from Netflix through his Monkeypaw Productions imprint, which has a distribution agreement with Universal Pictures.

Quotes
Gun salesman You like John Wick? These just came in. The TTI. The same gun from the movie, but made in China.
Film Trailers All trailers
Monkey Man - teaser
Monkey Man Teaser
Monkey Man - trailer
Monkey Man Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more