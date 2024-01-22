Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.
|11 April 2024
|Russia
|Вольга
|12 April 2024
|Andorra
|16 May 2024
|Argentina
|4 April 2024
|Australia
|MA 15+
|4 April 2024
|Austria
|4 April 2024
|Azerbaijan
|16+
|3 April 2024
|Belgium
|16 May 2024
|Brazil
|5 April 2024
|Bulgaria
|5 April 2024
|Canada
|4 April 2024
|Croatia
|4 April 2024
|Czechia
|5 April 2024
|Ecuador
|5 April 2024
|Estonia
|5 April 2024
|Finland
|Tulossa
|17 April 2024
|France
|11 April 2024
|Georgia
|R
|11 April 2024
|Germany
|5 April 2024
|Great Britain
|20 June 2024
|Hong Kong
|III
|4 April 2024
|Hungary
|5 April 2024
|Iceland
|5 April 2024
|India
|29 May 2024
|Indonesia
|5 April 2024
|Ireland
|16
|4 April 2024
|Israel
|4 April 2024
|Italy
|23 August 2024
|Japan
|11 April 2024
|Kazakhstan
|18+
|5 April 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|5 April 2024
|Latvia
|N16
|12 April 2024
|Lithuania
|20 June 2024
|Macao
|D
|4 April 2024
|Malaysia
|16 May 2024
|Mexico
|11 April 2024
|Moldova
|N 16
|4 April 2024
|Montenegro
|4 April 2024
|Netherlands
|4 April 2024
|New Zealand
|R16
|5 April 2024
|Norway
|15
|15 May 2024
|Philippines
|4 April 2024
|Portugal
|4 April 2024
|Puerto Rico
|R
|5 April 2024
|Romania
|o.A.
|4 April 2024
|Serbia
|4 April 2024
|Singapore
|4 April 2024
|Slovakia
|15
|29 May 2024
|South Korea
|12 April 2024
|Spain
|5 April 2024
|Sweden
|15
|17 April 2024
|Switzerland
|16
|31 May 2024
|Taiwan
|16 May 2024
|Thailand
|5 April 2024
|Turkey
|25 April 2024
|UAE
|TBC
|5 April 2024
|USA
|R
|18 April 2024
|Ukraine
|11 April 2024
|Uzbekistan
|16+
|5 April 2024
|Viet Nam
The film was originally intended for release solely on Netflix's streaming service, but after Jordan Peele saw it and felt it warranted a cinema release, he acquired it from Netflix through his Monkeypaw Productions imprint, which has a distribution agreement with Universal Pictures.