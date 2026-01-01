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Ken Loach
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ken Loach
Ken Loach
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ken Loach
Cannes Film Festival 2016
Palme d'Or
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Winner
Palm DogManitarian Award
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2012
Jury Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2009
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2006
Palme d'Or
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2004
30th Anniversary Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1995
FIPRESCI Prize
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1993
Jury Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1991
FIPRESCI Prize
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1990
Jury Prize
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1981
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Winner
Young Cinema Award
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1979
Parallel Sections
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2023
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2019
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2014
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2010
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2002
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2000
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1998
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1994
Michael Balcon Award
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002
Single Drama
Nominee
Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1976
Best Drama Series/Serial
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1971
Best Direction
Nominee
Best Screenplay
Nominee
Best Screenplay
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2012
Bresson Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2007
SIGNIS Award - Honorable Mention
Winner
EIUC Award
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2002
Best Short Film
Winner
UNESCO Award
Winner
UNESCO Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2001
Children and Cinema Award
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1996
The President of the Italian Senate's Gold Medal
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1994
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1986
UNICEF Award
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2014
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2004
Prize of the Guild of German Art House Cinemas
Winner
Competition
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1994
Competition
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1985
OCIC Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1972
Forum of New Film
Winner
Forum of New Film
Winner
Forum of New Cinema
Winner
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