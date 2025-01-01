Menu
Steve Carell
Awards and nominations of Steve Carell
Awards and nominations of Steve Carell
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best On-Screen Transformation
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best Musical Performance
Nominee
Best Musical Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
