Allison Janney

Awards
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
