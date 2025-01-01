Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Allison Janney Awards

Awards and nominations of Allison Janney

Allison Janney
Awards and nominations of Allison Janney
Academy Awards, USA 2018 Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001 Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more