Kinoafisha Persons George Clooney Awards

Awards and nominations of George Clooney

George Clooney
Awards and nominations of George Clooney
Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2006 Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2012 Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2010 Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2008 Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Bob Hope Humanitarian Award
Winner
Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996 Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995 Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2024 Venice Film Festival 2024
Nave d'Argento for Best OTP
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2017 Venice Film Festival 2017
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Award
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2011 Venice Film Festival 2011
Brian Award
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2005 Venice Film Festival 2005
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Screenplay
Winner
Competition
Winner
Competition
Winner
Human Rights Film Network Award - Special Mention
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1998 Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Breakthrough Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best Dressed
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2003 Berlin International Film Festival 2003
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
