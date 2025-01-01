Menu
Razzie Awards
Film festivals
Razzie Awards
Events
Razzie Awards 2025
All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2025
Site
USA
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
5.9
Madame Web
Madam Web
Lorenzo di Bonaventura
Winner
All nominees
5.2
Megalopolis
Francis Ford Coppola, Michael Bederman, Barry J. Hirsch, Fred Roos
Watch trailer
6.3
Reagan
Mark Joseph
5.4
Joker: Madness for Two
Joker: Folie à Deux
Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Joseph Garner
Watch trailer
5.8
Borderlands
Avi Arad, Erik Feig, Ari Arad
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Francis Ford Coppola
Megalopolis
Winner
All nominees
Todd Phillips
Joker: Madness for Two
C.Dzh. Klarkson
Madame Web
Jerry Seinfeld
Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story
Eli Roth
Borderlands
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Jerry Seinfeld
Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story
Winner
All nominees
Zachary Levi
Untitled Harold and the Purple Crayon film
Dennis Quaid
Reagan
Joaquin Phoenix
Joker: Madness for Two
Jack Black
Dear Santa
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Madame Web
Winner
All nominees
Cate Blanchett
Borderlands
Spider
Lady GaGa
Joker: Madness for Two
Bryce Dallas Howard
Argylle
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Jon Voight
Reagan, Megalopolis, Shadow Land, Strangers
Winner
All nominees
Jack Black
Borderlands
Tahar Rahim
Madame Web
Borderlands
Megalopolis
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Amy Beth Schumer
Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story
Winner
All nominees
Emma Roberts
Madame Web
Ariana DeBose
Kraven the Hunter, Argylle
FKA twigs
The Crow
Lesley-Anne Down
Reagan
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
5.9
Madame Web
Madam Web
C.Dzh. Klarkson, Claire Parker, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless
"Based on characters by Marvel Comics"
Winner
All nominees
6.3
Reagan
Howard Klausner
"Based on the book The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism by Paul Kengor"
7.1
Kraven the Hunter
Matt Holloway, Richard Wenk, Art Marcum
"Based on characters by Marvel Comics"
Watch trailer
5.4
Joker: Madness for Two
Joker: Folie à Deux
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
"Based on characters by DC Comics"
Watch trailer
5.2
Megalopolis
Francis Ford Coppola
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
5.4
Joker: Madness for Two
Joker: Folie à Deux
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
5.8
Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver
Watch trailer
6.1
The Crow
7.1
Kraven the Hunter
Watch trailer
7.9
Mufasa: The Lion King
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
5.4
Joker: Madness for Two
Joker: Folie à Deux
Joaquin Phoenix, Lady GaGa
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
5.2
Megalopolis
Dustin Hoffman, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Voight, Giancarlo Esposito, Kathryn Hunter, , Aubrey Plaza, Nathalie Emmanuel, Adam Driver
"The entire cast of Megalopolis"
Watch trailer
6.3
Reagan
Penelope Ann Miller, Dennis Quaid
5.5
Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story
Hugh Grant, Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Max Greenfield, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Beth Schumer
"Any two unfunny "comedic actors""
5.8
Borderlands
Jamie Lee Curtis, Gina Gershon, Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, , Edgar Ramirez, Ariana Grinblatt, Florian Munteanu
"Any two obnoxious characters (but especially Jack Black)"
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
