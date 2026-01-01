Menu
Film festivals
Razzie Awards
Events
Razzie Awards 2026
All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2026
Site
USA
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
All nominees
5.9
Hurry Up Tomorrow
The Weeknd, Kevin Turen, Harrison Kreiss, Reza Fahim
Watch trailer
3.0
War of the Worlds
Timur Bekmambetov, Patrick Aiello
6.0
The Electric State
Chris Castaldi, Patrick Newall, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Russell Ackerman, Mike Larocca
Watch trailer
2.9
Snow White
Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff
Watch trailer
4.5
Star Trek: Section 31
Ted Miller
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Director
All nominees
Olatunde Osunsanmi
Star Trek: Section 31
Rich Lee
War of the Worlds
Trey Edward Shults
Hurry Up Tomorrow
Anthony Russo
The Electric State
Joe Russo
The Electric State
Marc Webb
Snow White
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
All nominees
The Weeknd
Hurry Up Tomorrow
Jared Leto
Tron 3
Dave Bautista
In the Lost Lands
Scott Eastwood
Alarum
Ice Cube
War of the Worlds
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
All nominees
Michelle Yeoh
Star Trek: Section 31
Milla Jovovich
In the Lost Lands
Ariana DeBose
Love Hurts
Rebel Wilson
Bride Hard
Natalie Portman
Fountain of Youth
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
All nominees
Gunslingers
Greg Kinnear
Off the Grid
Stephen Dorff
Bride Hard
Sylvester Stallone
Alarum
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
All nominees
Kacey Rohl
Star Trek: Section 31
Ema Horvath
The Strangers: Chapter 2
Scarlet Rose Stallone
Gunslingers
Anna Chlumsky
Bride Hard
Isis Valverde
Alarum
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
All nominees
4.5
Star Trek: Section 31
Craig Sweeny, Bo Yeon Kim, Erika Lippoldt
Watch trailer
2.9
Snow White
Erin Cressida Wilson
"Drawing from the original fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm"
Watch trailer
3.0
War of the Worlds
Kenny Golde, Marc Hyman
"Adapting (or destroying) the classic novel by H. G. Wells"
5.9
Hurry Up Tomorrow
The Weeknd, Trey Edward Shults, Reza Fahim
Watch trailer
6.0
The Electric State
Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely
"Adapted from the illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag"
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
All nominees
3.0
War of the Worlds
7.3
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Watch trailer
2.9
Snow White
Watch trailer
6.0
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Watch trailer
5.5
The Smurfs Movie
Smurfs
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
All nominees
3.0
War of the Worlds
Ice Cube
"Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera"
6.8
The Alto Knights
Alto Knights
Robert De Niro
"Robert De Niro & Robert De Niro (as Frank & Vito)"
Watch trailer
5.9
Hurry Up Tomorrow
The Weeknd
"The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego"
Watch trailer
2.9
Snow White
"All Seven Artificial Dwarfs"
Watch trailer
5.5
The Smurfs Movie
Smurfs
James Corden, Rihanna
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
