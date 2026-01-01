Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Razzie Awards Events Razzie Awards 2026

All nominated films "Razzie Awards" in 2026

Site USA
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
All nominees
Hurry Up Tomorrow 5.9
Hurry Up Tomorrow
The Weeknd, Kevin Turen, Harrison Kreiss, Reza Fahim
Watch trailer
3.0
War of the Worlds
Timur Bekmambetov, Patrick Aiello
The Electric State 6.0
The Electric State
Chris Castaldi, Patrick Newall, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Russell Ackerman, Mike Larocca
Watch trailer
Snow White 2.9
Snow White
Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff
Watch trailer
Star Trek: Section 31 4.5
Star Trek: Section 31
Ted Miller
Watch trailer
Razzie Award / Worst Director
All nominees
Olatunde Osunsanmi
Star Trek: Section 31
Rich Lee
War of the Worlds
Trey Edward Shults
Trey Edward Shults
Hurry Up Tomorrow
Anthony Russo
Anthony Russo
The Electric State
Joe Russo
Joe Russo
The Electric State
Marc Webb
Marc Webb
Snow White
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
All nominees
The Weeknd
The Weeknd
Hurry Up Tomorrow
Jared Leto
Jared Leto
Tron 3
Dave Bautista
Dave Bautista
In the Lost Lands
Scott Eastwood
Scott Eastwood
Alarum
Ice Cube
Ice Cube
War of the Worlds
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
All nominees
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh
Star Trek: Section 31
Milla Jovovich
Milla Jovovich
In the Lost Lands
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose
Love Hurts
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson
Bride Hard
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Fountain of Youth
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
All nominees
Gunslingers
Greg Kinnear
Greg Kinnear
Off the Grid
Stephen Dorff
Stephen Dorff
Bride Hard
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Alarum
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
All nominees
Kacey Rohl
Star Trek: Section 31
Ema Horvath
Ema Horvath
The Strangers: Chapter 2
Scarlet Rose Stallone
Gunslingers
Anna Chlumsky
Anna Chlumsky
Bride Hard
Isis Valverde
Alarum
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
All nominees
Star Trek: Section 31 4.5
Star Trek: Section 31
Craig Sweeny, Bo Yeon Kim, Erika Lippoldt
Watch trailer
Snow White 2.9
Snow White
Erin Cressida Wilson "Drawing from the original fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm"
Watch trailer
3.0
War of the Worlds
Kenny Golde, Marc Hyman "Adapting (or destroying) the classic novel by H. G. Wells"
Hurry Up Tomorrow 5.9
Hurry Up Tomorrow
The Weeknd, Trey Edward Shults, Reza Fahim
Watch trailer
The Electric State 6.0
The Electric State
Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely "Adapted from the illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag"
Watch trailer
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
All nominees
3.0
War of the Worlds
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 7.3
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Watch trailer
Snow White 2.9
Snow White
Watch trailer
I Know What You Did Last Summer 6.0
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Watch trailer
The Smurfs Movie 5.5
The Smurfs Movie Smurfs
Watch trailer
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble
All nominees
3.0
War of the Worlds
Ice Cube "Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera"
The Alto Knights 6.8
The Alto Knights Alto Knights
Robert De Niro "Robert De Niro & Robert De Niro (as Frank & Vito)"
Watch trailer
Hurry Up Tomorrow 5.9
Hurry Up Tomorrow
The Weeknd "The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego"
Watch trailer
Snow White 2.9
Snow White
"All Seven Artificial Dwarfs"
Watch trailer
The Smurfs Movie 5.5
The Smurfs Movie Smurfs
James Corden, Rihanna
Watch trailer
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2026
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2026
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2026
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2026
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2026
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2026
Venice Film Festival
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2026
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2026
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2026
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2026
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2026
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2026
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2026
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2026
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2026
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2026
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2026
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2026
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more