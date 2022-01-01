Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Первому игроку приготовиться Первому игроку приготовиться
Музыка из фильма «Первому игроку приготовиться» (2018)
Ready Player One Первому игроку приготовиться 2018 / США
8.3 Оцените
198 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Музыка из фильма «Первому игроку приготовиться» (2018)

Ready Player One (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Ready Player One (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Alan Silvestri
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Oasis Alan Silvestri 1:48
2 "Hello, I'm James Halliday" Alan Silvestri 2:02
3 "Why Can't We Go Backwards?” Alan Silvestri 4:19
4 An Orb Meeting Alan Silvestri 4:11
5 Real World Consequences Alan Silvestri 3:31
6 Sorrento Makes an Offer Alan Silvestri 3:34
7 Welcome To the Rebellion Alan Silvestri 3:15
8 High 5 Assembles Alan Silvestri 4:25
9 Orb of Osuvox Alan Silvestri 3:45
10 Sorrento Punked Alan Silvestri 3:58
11 Wade's Broadcast Alan Silvestri 5:51
12 Arty On the "Inside" Alan Silvestri 2:33
13 Looking For a Truck Alan Silvestri 5:36
14 She Never Left Alan Silvestri 2:41
15 Last Chance Alan Silvestri 3:20
16 "Get Me Out of This" Alan Silvestri 1:35
17 "Hold On To Something" Alan Silvestri 5:16
18 "This Is Wrong" Alan Silvestri 3:48
19 "What Are You?" Alan Silvestri 3:30
20 "There's Something I Need To Do" Alan Silvestri 5:01
21 Main Title Alan Silvestri 2:32
22 End Credits Alan Silvestri 8:04
Доступен список песен из фильма «Первому игроку приготовиться» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Первому игроку приготовиться» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
