|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Oasis
|Alan Silvestri
|1:48
|2
|"Hello, I'm James Halliday"
|Alan Silvestri
|2:02
|3
|"Why Can't We Go Backwards?”
|Alan Silvestri
|4:19
|4
|An Orb Meeting
|Alan Silvestri
|4:11
|5
|Real World Consequences
|Alan Silvestri
|3:31
|6
|Sorrento Makes an Offer
|Alan Silvestri
|3:34
|7
|Welcome To the Rebellion
|Alan Silvestri
|3:15
|8
|High 5 Assembles
|Alan Silvestri
|4:25
|9
|Orb of Osuvox
|Alan Silvestri
|3:45
|10
|Sorrento Punked
|Alan Silvestri
|3:58
|11
|Wade's Broadcast
|Alan Silvestri
|5:51
|12
|Arty On the "Inside"
|Alan Silvestri
|2:33
|13
|Looking For a Truck
|Alan Silvestri
|5:36
|14
|She Never Left
|Alan Silvestri
|2:41
|15
|Last Chance
|Alan Silvestri
|3:20
|16
|"Get Me Out of This"
|Alan Silvestri
|1:35
|17
|"Hold On To Something"
|Alan Silvestri
|5:16
|18
|"This Is Wrong"
|Alan Silvestri
|3:48
|19
|"What Are You?"
|Alan Silvestri
|3:30
|20
|"There's Something I Need To Do"
|Alan Silvestri
|5:01
|21
|Main Title
|Alan Silvestri
|2:32
|22
|End Credits
|Alan Silvestri
|8:04