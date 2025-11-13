Menu
A Dog's Purpose 7.8
1 A Dog's Purpose
Drama, Comedy 2017, USA
The Hitman's Bodyguard 7.6
2 The Hitman's Bodyguard
Action, Comedy 2017, USA
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales 7.4
3 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Comedy, Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2017, USA
Mr & Mme Adelman 7.3
4 Mr & Mme Adelman
Romantic, Comedy 2017, France / Belgium
Mein Blind Date mit dem Leben 7.2
5 Mein Blind Date mit dem Leben
Comedy 2017, Germany
Despicable Me 3 7.2
6 Despicable Me 3
Adventure, Comedy, Animation 2017, USA
Posledniy bogatyr 7.2
7 Posledniy bogatyr
Family, Comedy 2017, Russia
I, Tonya 7.1
8 I, Tonya
Biography, Comedy, Sport 2017, USA
The Party 7.0
9 The Party
Drama, Comedy 2017, Great Britain / USA
Ocean's Eight 7.0
10 Ocean's Eight
Crime, Comedy, Action 2017, USA
The Boss Baby 7.0
11 The Boss Baby
Comedy, Family 2017, USA
Logan Lucky 6.9
12 Logan Lucky
Comedy 2017, USA
Kitchen. The last Battle 6.9
13 Kitchen. The last Battle
Comedy 2017, Russia
Thawed Carp 6.8
14 Thawed Carp
Drama, Comedy 2017, Russia
Alibi.com 6.6
15 Alibi.com
Comedy 2017, France
About Love 2 6.6
16 About Love 2
Comedy, Romantic 2017, Russia
A Stork's Journey 6.5
17 A Stork's Journey
Animation, Comedy, Family 2017, USA / Germany / Belgium
Daddy's Home 2 6.5
18 Daddy's Home 2
Comedy 2017, USA
Zhenshchiny protiv muzhchin: Krymskie kanikuly 6.5
19 Zhenshchiny protiv muzhchin: Krymskie kanikuly
Comedy 2017, Russia
Madame 6.4
20 Madame
Drama, Comedy 2017, France
Baywatch 6.4
21 Baywatch
Comedy, Action 2017, USA
Have Fun, Vasya! 6.4
22 Have Fun, Vasya!
Comedy 2017, Russia
Radin ! 6.3
23 Radin !
Comedy 2017, France
Wonder Wheel 6.3
24 Wonder Wheel
Comedy 2017, USA
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 6.2
25 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Action, Animation, Comedy 2017, USA / Canada / France / India
Knock 6.2
26 Knock
Comedy 2017, France
Smurfs: The Lost Village 6.2
27 Smurfs: The Lost Village
Comedy, Animation 2017, USA
The LEGO Ninjago Movie 6.1
28 The LEGO Ninjago Movie
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2017, USA / Denmark
A Bad Moms Christmas 6.0
29 A Bad Moms Christmas
Comedy 2017, USA
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature 6.0
30 The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2017, USA / Canada / South Korea
Suburbicon 5.9
31 Suburbicon
Comedy, Crime, Detective 2017, USA
Rock'n Roll 5.9
32 Rock'n Roll
Comedy, Musical 2017, France
Naparnik 5.7
33 Naparnik
Comedy, Adventure 2017, Russia
Downsizing 5.7
34 Downsizing
Comedy, Drama 2017, USA
Kanikuly prezidenta 5.7
35 Kanikuly prezidenta
Comedy 2017, Russia
Rough Night 5.6
36 Rough Night
Comedy 2017, USA
Family Heist 5.5
37 Family Heist
Comedy 2017, France
With Open Arms 5.5
38 With Open Arms
Comedy 2017, France
Kung Fu Yoga 5.5
39 Kung Fu Yoga
Action, Comedy, Adventure 2017, India / China
Yolki 6 5.3
40 Yolki 6
Comedy, Family 2017, Russia
Naughty Grandma 5.1
41 Naughty Grandma
Comedy 2017, Russia
The Emoji Movie 4.8
42 The Emoji Movie
Comedy, Animation 2017, USA
Vezuchiy sluchay 4.6
43 Vezuchiy sluchay
Comedy 2017, Russia
Klubare 2.6
44 Klubare
Crime, Comedy 2017, Russia
