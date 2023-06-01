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6.6
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Films
Masha i Medved v kino: Skazhite «Oy!»
6.6
Masha i Medved v kino: Skazhite «Oy!»
, 2023
Masha i Medved v kino: Skazhite «Oy!»
Russia / Children's, Animation / 18+
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6.6
Masha i Medved v kino: Skazhite «Oy!»
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Yuliya Zunikova
Masha
Boris Kutnevich
Medved
Artyom Bozhutin
Boy
Valeriya Shevchenko
Girl
Diomid Vinogradov
Oleg Savostyuk
Yuliya Yablonskaya
Zina Kupriyanovich
Opey Dagunduro
Masha
Opey Dagunduro
Masha
Erynn Chapman
Wedding Planner
Erynn Chapman
Wedding Planner
Director
Artyom Naumov
Writer
Mariya Bolshakova
Composer
Alexey Smirnov
,
Eugene Turuta
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
58 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
14 February 2024
World premiere
1 June 2023
Release date
1 June 2023
Russia
Вольга
1 June 2023
Azerbaijan
0+
8 June 2023
Kazakhstan
5+
1 June 2023
Kyrgyzstan
1 June 2023
Uzbekistan
6+
Budget
65,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross
$1,419,915
Production
Animaccord Animation Studio
Also known as
Masha i Medved v kino: Skazhite «Oy!», Masha Y El Oso ¡El Doble De Diversión!, Маша и Медведь: Скажите «Ой!», Маша та Ведмідь: Скажіть «Ой!», Mascha und der Baer Bitte laecheln, Маша и Медведь в кино: Скажите "Ой!"
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Cartoon rating
6.6
Rate
29
votes
6
IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking
2669
In the Children's genre
25
In the Animation genre
324
In films of Russia
349
In films of 2023
154
Updated 20 February 2026
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Masha i Medved v kino: Skazhite «Oy!»
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