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Poster of Masha i Medved v kino: Skazhite «Oy!»
6.6
Masha i Medved v kino: Skazhite «Oy!» - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Masha i Medved v kino: Skazhite «Oy!»
6.6

Masha i Medved v kino: Skazhite «Oy!»

, 2023
Masha i Medved v kino: Skazhite «Oy!»
Russia / Children's, Animation / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Masha i Medved v kino: Skazhite «Oy!»
6.6
Masha i Medved v kino: Skazhite «Oy!» - Trailer
Masha i Medved v kino: Skazhite «Oy!»  Trailer

Cast

Yuliya Zunikova
Masha
Boris Kutnevich
Medved
Artyom Bozhutin
Artyom Bozhutin
Boy
Valeriya Shevchenko
Girl
Diomid Vinogradov
Diomid Vinogradov
Oleg Savostyuk
Oleg Savostyuk
Yuliya Yablonskaya
Yuliya Yablonskaya
Zina Kupriyanovich
Opey Dagunduro
Masha
Opey Dagunduro
Masha
Erynn Chapman
Wedding Planner
Erynn Chapman
Wedding Planner
Director Artyom Naumov
Writer Mariya Bolshakova
Composer Alexey Smirnov, Eugene Turuta
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 58 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 14 February 2024
World premiere 1 June 2023
Release date
1 June 2023 Russia Вольга
1 June 2023 Azerbaijan 0+
8 June 2023 Kazakhstan 5+
1 June 2023 Kyrgyzstan
1 June 2023 Uzbekistan 6+
Budget 65,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $1,419,915
Production Animaccord Animation Studio
Also known as
Masha i Medved v kino: Skazhite «Oy!», Masha Y El Oso ¡El Doble De Diversión!, Маша и Медведь: Скажите «Ой!», Маша та Ведмідь: Скажіть «Ой!», Mascha und der Baer Bitte laecheln, Маша и Медведь в кино: Скажите "Ой!"

Cartoon rating

6.6
Rate 29 votes
6 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2669 In the Children's genre  25 In the Animation genre  324 In films of Russia  349 In films of 2023  154
Updated 20 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Masha i Medved v kino: Skazhite «Oy!» - Trailer
Masha i Medved v kino: Skazhite «Oy!» Trailer
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