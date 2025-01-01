Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kelsey Grammer
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2015
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
