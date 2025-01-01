Menu
Tony Shalhoub
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tony Shalhoub
Tony Shalhoub
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tony Shalhoub
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
