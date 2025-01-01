Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Clint Eastwood
Awards
Awards and nominations of Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Clint Eastwood
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2009
Honorary Golden Palm
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2008
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2003
Golden Coach
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1990
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1988
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1985
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Director
Winner
Best Original Score
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Director
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Director
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1971
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Song
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Best Original Score
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Original Score
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Director
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Nonfiction Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Film
Nominee
Best Direction
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2002
Future Film Festival Digital Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2000
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree