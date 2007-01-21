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Poster of Varenka
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Varenka
5.4

Varenka

, 2006
Varenka
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Varenka
5.4

Cast

Irina Yefremova
Irina Yefremova
Irina Pegova
Irina Pegova
Vyacheslav Grishechkin
Vyacheslav Grishechkin
Raisa Ryazanova
Raisa Ryazanova
Lyudmila Yegorova
Lyudmila Yegorova
Andrey Yegorov
Andrey Yegorov
Tikhon Buznikov
Marija Leontevna Klimova
Yuliya Yudintseva
Larissa
Director Eldor Magomatovich Urazbayev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 21 January 2007
Production Megapolis Film Production
Also known as
Varenka, Варенька

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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