Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ulya
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Ulya
7.6

Ulya

, 2026
Uļa
Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Lithuania / Drama
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Ulya
7.6
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A giant girl lives in a wild rural environment. When the modern world enters this isolated Russian Old Believer milieu, the girl is taken away and dragged into the world of professional sports. The aim does not differ much from that of a circus in the Middle Ages – to entertain audiences and exploit the limits of people’s mental and physical abilities. But the girl proves to have unbelievable willpower and athletic talent. She is able to adapt and triumph in this new world. This is the story of the famous basketball player Ulyana Semyonova.

Cast

Karlis Arnolds Avots
Uļa
Chulpan Khamatova
Chulpan Khamatova
Mother
Aleksas Kazanavicius
Father
Artūrs Krūzkops
Kārlis Karbergs
Kaspars Dumburs
Pauls Karpovičs
Şamil Xämmatof
Şamil Xämmatof
Pāvels
Alise Dzene
Maija
Madara Viļčuka
Ilze
Dārta Cīrule
Maiga
Alise Danovska
Maija
Madara Vilcuka
Ilze
Varvara Chekhs
Tanya
Director Viesturs Kairiss
Writer Karlis Arnolds Avots, Livia Ulman, Andris Feldmanis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Latvia / Estonia / Poland / Lithuania
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 21 May 2026
Release date
15 September 2026 Latvia
Production Allfilm, Ego Media, Tremora
Also known as
Ulya

Film rating

7.6
Rate 12 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more