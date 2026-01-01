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Poster of Sindrom otlozhennogo schastya
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Sindrom otlozhennogo schastya
6.5

Sindrom otlozhennogo schastya

, 2021
Sindrom otlozhennogo schastya
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Sindrom otlozhennogo schastya
6.5

Cast

Irina Pegova
Irina Pegova
Era Ziganshina
Era Ziganshina
Tatyana Ryabokon
Tatyana Ryabokon
Aleksey Shevchenkov
Aleksey Shevchenkov
Mikhail Porechenkov
Mikhail Porechenkov
Olga Albanova
Olga Albanova
Dina
Oleg Almazov
Oleg Almazov
Alik
Aleksandr Belousov
Sasha
Andrey Bodrenkov
Gulyaka
Tatiana Bulanova
Pevitsa Tanya
Aleksandr Chernyshyov
Grinya
Dmitriy Chestnov
Shusha
Director Tatyana Kolganova
Writer Tatyana Kolganova
Composer Dmitri Maksimachyov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2021
Production Flagman Film Company, Mars Media
Also known as
Sindrom otlozhennogo schastya, Синдром отложенного счастья

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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