Poster of Psoty
1 poster
Psoty

Psoty
Country Poland / Slovakia
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 16 January 2026
Release date
16 January 2026 Poland
Worldwide Gross $64,496
Production Alluvium Production, Wandal Production
Also known as
Psoty
Director
Kacper Lisowski
Cast
Izabela Dabrowska
Andrzej Konopka
Tomasz Sapryk
Malgorzata Socha
Borys Szyc
Borys Szyc
6.6
14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
