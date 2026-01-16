Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Psoty
Psoty
Psoty
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Adventure
Family
Going
0
Not going
0
Country
Poland / Slovakia
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
16 January 2026
Release date
16 January 2026
Poland
Worldwide Gross
$64,496
Production
Alluvium Production, Wandal Production
Also known as
Psoty
Director
Kacper Lisowski
Cast
Izabela Dabrowska
Andrzej Konopka
Tomasz Sapryk
Malgorzata Socha
Borys Szyc
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.6
Rate
14
votes
6.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree