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Verity - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Verity

Verity

, 2026
Verity
USA / Romantic, Thriller
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Verity - trailer
Verity  trailer

Synopsis

Lowen Ashleigh gets hired by Jeremy Crawford to ghostwrite novels for his bestselling author wife Verity, who's unable to finish after an accident. Lowen uncovers Verity's disturbing truths while residing at the Crawfords' home to work.

Cast

Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Josh Hartnett
Josh Hartnett
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson
Ismael Cruz Cordova
Ismael Cruz Cordova
Michael Abbott Jr.
Michael Abbott Jr.
Irina Dvorovenko
Director Michael Showalter
Writer Nick Antosca, Colleen Hoover, Hillary Seitz, Angela LaManna
Composer Volker Bertelmann
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 15 May 2026
Release date
1 October 2026 Argentina
1 October 2026 Brazil
1 October 2026 Czechia
30 September 2026 France
1 October 2026 Germany
1 October 2026 Israel
2 October 2026 Spain
2 October 2026 Turkey
15 May 2026 USA
15 May 2026 Ukraine
Production Amazon MGM Studios, Eat the Cat, Heartbones Entertainment
Also known as
Verity, Bí Mật Bị Chôn Vùi, Petlik tõde, Verity: La sombra del engaño

Film rating

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Film Trailers

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Verity - trailer
Verity Trailer
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