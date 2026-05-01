Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Verity
Verity
, 2026
Verity
USA / Romantic, Thriller
Trailers
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Articles
Stills
Cast & Crew
Trailers
Going
0
Not going
0
Verity
trailer
trailer
Synopsis
Lowen Ashleigh gets hired by Jeremy Crawford to ghostwrite novels for his bestselling author wife Verity, who's unable to finish after an accident. Lowen uncovers Verity's disturbing truths while residing at the Crawfords' home to work.
Expand
Cast
Anne Hathaway
Josh Hartnett
Dakota Johnson
Ismael Cruz Cordova
Michael Abbott Jr.
Irina Dvorovenko
Director
Michael Showalter
Writer
Nick Antosca
,
Colleen Hoover
,
Hillary Seitz
,
Angela LaManna
Composer
Volker Bertelmann
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
World premiere
15 May 2026
Release date
1 October 2026
Argentina
1 October 2026
Brazil
1 October 2026
Czechia
30 September 2026
France
1 October 2026
Germany
1 October 2026
Israel
2 October 2026
Spain
2 October 2026
Turkey
15 May 2026
USA
15 May 2026
Ukraine
Production
Amazon MGM Studios, Eat the Cat, Heartbones Entertainment
Also known as
Verity, Bí Mật Bị Chôn Vùi, Petlik tõde, Verity: La sombra del engaño
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Film Trailers
All trailers
Verity
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Litvyak
2026, Russia, Action, Drama, History, War
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Undertone
2025, Canada / USA, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Grace
2025, Italy, Drama
Beast
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Drama, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree