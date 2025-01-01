Menu
Kinoafisha Films Resident Evil

Resident Evil

Resident Evil
Synopsis

Described as a reboot that won't retell a story from the game series, but will return to the franchise's suspense/horror roots and be more faithful to the spirit of the early games. The film will attempt to capture “the moment that comes in every Resident Evil game where you find yourself standing in the mouth of a dark passageway with one shot left in the gun, and you know something horrible is waiting for you in that darkness – that awful moment where you have to will yourself forward.” The film will “follow one central protagonist from point A to point B, as they descend deeper into hell.”
Country Germany / USA
Production year 2026
Budget $65,000,000
Production Columbia Pictures, Constantin Film, Davis Films
Also known as
Resident Evil
Director
Zach Cregger
Zach Cregger
Cast
Austin Abrams
Austin Abrams
Paul Walter Hauser
Paul Walter Hauser
Cast and Crew

