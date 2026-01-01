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5.6
Kinoafisha
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Vanya the Terrible
5.6
Vanya the Terrible
, 2008
Vanya the Terrible
Russia / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.6
Cast
Andrey Kazakov
Irina Pegova
Yuri Gorbach
Olga Vechkileva
Director
Dmitry Petrun
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2008
Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
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