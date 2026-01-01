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Poster of Vanya the Terrible
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Vanya the Terrible
5.6

Vanya the Terrible

, 2008
Vanya the Terrible
Russia / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Vanya the Terrible
5.6

Cast

Andrey Kazakov
Andrey Kazakov
Irina Pegova
Irina Pegova
Yuri Gorbach
Olga Vechkileva
Director Dmitry Petrun
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2008

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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