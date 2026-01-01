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Lyudmila Yegorova
Lyudmila Yegorova Lyudmila Yegorova
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Yegorova

Lyudmila Yegorova

Lyudmila Yegorova

Date of Birth
23 June 1939
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Cargo 200 7.0
Cargo 200 (2007)
Krik tishiny 6.8
Krik tishiny (2018)
The Charity Train 6.7
The Charity Train (1965)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Krik tishiny 6.8
Krik tishiny Krik tishiny
Drama, History 2018, Russia
Cargo 200 7
Cargo 200 Freight 200
Drama 2007, Russia
Watch trailer
Varenka 5.4
Varenka Varenka
Romantic 2006, Russia
The Charity Train 6.7
The Charity Train Poyezd miloserdiya
War 1965, USSR
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