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About
Filmography
Lyudmila Yegorova
Lyudmila Yegorova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Yegorova
Lyudmila Yegorova
Lyudmila Yegorova
Date of Birth
23 June 1939
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.0
Cargo 200
(2007)
6.8
Krik tishiny
(2018)
6.7
The Charity Train
(1965)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
History
Romantic
War
Year
All
2018
2007
2006
1965
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
6.8
Krik tishiny
Krik tishiny
Drama, History
2018, Russia
7
Cargo 200
Freight 200
Drama
2007, Russia
Watch trailer
5.4
Varenka
Varenka
Romantic
2006, Russia
6.7
The Charity Train
Poyezd miloserdiya
War
1965, USSR
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