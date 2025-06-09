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Poster of Animal Farm
5.7
Animal Farm - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Animal Farm
5.7

Animal Farm

, 2025
Animal Farm
USA / Animation, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Animal Farm
5.7
Going 1
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Animal Farm - Trailer
Animal Farm  Trailer

Synopsis

A group of animals rebel against their human owners and take over the farm. Their uprising over, they are presented with a fresh set of challenges under the rule of a cunning pig named Napoleon. It’s a situation that forces them to find the courage to stand up to Napoleon.

Cast

Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen
Napoleon
Kieran Culkin
Kieran Culkin
Squealer
Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson
Boxer
Andy Serkis
Andy Serkis
Rooster
Steve Buscemi
Steve Buscemi
Mr. Whymper
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Freida Pilkington
Kathleen Turner
Kathleen Turner
Benjamin
Jim Parsons
Jim Parsons
Sheep
Gaten Matarazzo
Gaten Matarazzo
Lucky
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox
Snowball
Iman Vellani
Iman Vellani
Tammy
Iman Vellani
Iman Vellani
Tammy
Director Andy Serkis
Writer Nicholas Stoller, Rupert Wyatt, George Orwell
Composer Heitor Pereira
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 11 July 2025
World premiere 9 June 2025
Release date
2 July 2026 Australia PG
30 April 2026 Bahrain
28 May 2026 Brazil 10
1 May 2026 Canada PG
14 May 2026 Czechia
25 September 2026 Estonia
17 July 2026 Great Britain
4 June 2026 Israel
18 September 2026 Latvia
9 October 2026 Lithuania
30 April 2026 Puerto Rico PG
30 April 2026 Qatar
11 June 2026 Singapore PG
11 December 2026 Spain
25 September 2026 Turkey
15 May 2026 UAE 18TC
1 May 2026 USA PG
27 August 2026 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $6,259,778
Production Aniventure, Cinesite, Imaginarium Productions
Also known as
Animal Farm, Rebelión en la granja, La ferme des animaux, A Revolução dos Bichos, Farma zvířat, Folwark zwierzęcy, Hayvan Çiftliği, Khavat Ha'Kha'yot, La fattoria degli animali, Životinjska Farma, Zvieracia farma, Η φάρμα των ζώων, Звіроферма: Місія на виживання, Скотный двор, 動物農場, 動物農莊, 新世紀動物農莊, Animal Farm: A Cautionary Tail, مزرعة الحيوان, A Revolução dos Bichos: Uma Fábula de George Orwell, A Revolução dos Bichos: Um Conto de Caudas

Cartoon rating

5.7
Rate 15 votes
2.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Animal Farm - Trailer
Animal Farm Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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