A group of animals rebel against their human owners and take over the farm. Their uprising over, they are presented with a fresh set of challenges under the rule of a cunning pig named Napoleon. It’s a situation that forces them to find the courage to stand up to Napoleon.
Animal Farm, Rebelión en la granja, La ferme des animaux, A Revolução dos Bichos, Farma zvířat, Folwark zwierzęcy, Hayvan Çiftliği, Khavat Ha'Kha'yot, La fattoria degli animali, Životinjska Farma, Zvieracia farma, Η φάρμα των ζώων, Звіроферма: Місія на виживання, Скотный двор, 動物農場, 動物農莊, 新世紀動物農莊, Animal Farm: A Cautionary Tail, مزرعة الحيوان, A Revolução dos Bichos: Uma Fábula de George Orwell, A Revolução dos Bichos: Um Conto de Caudas