Andrey Yegorov
Andrey Yegorov
Andrey Yegorov
Andrey Yegorov
Andrey Yegorov
Date of Birth
15 April 1970
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
17 June 2021
Popular Films
6.7
Time of a Dancer
(1997)
6.5
Telokhranitel
(2006)
5.4
Varenka
(2006)
Filmography
Nevesta
Romantic
2023, Russia
I snova budet den
Drama, Romantic
2020, Russia
Proshu poverit mne na slovo
Drama
2016, Russia
Staroe ruzhe
Drama, War
2016, Russia
Margarita Nazarova
Drama, History
2016, Russia
Tri dorogi
Drama
2016, Russia/Ukraine
5.1
Za chuzhie grekhi
Za chuzhie grekhi
Romantic
2015, Russia
Otec Matvey
Romantic, Crime
2014, Russia
Grom
Romantic, Detective, Crime
2013, Russia
Osennyaya melodiya lyubvi
Romantic
2013, Russia
Dom obrazcovogo soderzhaniya
Drama
2012, Russia
Moj kapitan
Action, Adventure
2012, Russia
2
Pozdnyaya lubov
Pozdnyaya lubov
Romantic
2012, Russia
5.4
Varenka
Varenka
Romantic
2006, Russia
6.5
Telokhranitel
Telokhranitel
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Adventure
2006, Russia
Blizkie lyudi
Drama, Romantic
2005, Russia/Ukraine
4.2
Taynaya sila
Family, Fantasy
2002, Russia
6.7
Time of a Dancer
Vremya tantsora
Drama, War
1997, Russia
