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Poster of Untitled Alejandro G. Iñárritu Film
Untitled Alejandro G. Iñárritu Film - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Untitled Alejandro G. Iñárritu Film

Untitled Alejandro G. Iñárritu Film

, 2026
Digger
USA / Comedy, Drama
Trailers
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Poster of Untitled Alejandro G. Iñárritu Film
Going 2
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Untitled Alejandro G. Iñárritu Film - Trailer
Untitled Alejandro G. Iñárritu Film  Trailer

Synopsis

The most powerful man in the world embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s saviour before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.

Cast

Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise
Digger Rockwell
Jesse Plemons
Jesse Plemons
Michael Stuhlbarg
Michael Stuhlbarg
John Goodman
John Goodman
Sandra Hüller
Sandra Hüller
Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed
Sophie Wilde
Sophie Wilde
Emma D'Arcy
Emma D'Arcy
Burn Gorman
Burn Gorman
Robert John Burke
Robert John Burke
Pip Torrens
Pip Torrens
Aoife Hinds
Director Alejandro González Iñárritu
Writer Alejandro González Iñárritu, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone
Composer Bryce Dessner, Cosmo Sheldrake
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 30 September 2026
Release date
1 October 2026 Argentina
2 October 2026 Australia
1 October 2026 Austria
30 September 2026 Belgium
2 October 2026 Brazil
1 October 2026 Cambodia
1 October 2026 Colombia
1 October 2026 Czechia
1 October 2026 Denmark 15
30 September 2026 France
1 October 2026 Germany
2 October 2026 Great Britain
1 October 2026 Hong Kong
1 October 2026 Hungary
1 October 2026 Iceland Unrated
2 October 2026 India
1 October 2026 Israel
1 October 2026 Italy
9 October 2026 Japan
1 October 2026 Kazakhstan
2 October 2026 Latvia
2 October 2026 Lithuania
1 October 2026 Mexico
2 October 2026 Norway
30 September 2026 Philippines
2 October 2026 Romania
1 October 2026 Singapore
2 October 2026 Spain
2 October 2026 Sweden 15
2 October 2026 Taiwan
1 October 2026 Thailand
2 October 2026 Turkey
1 October 2026 UAE 18TC
2 October 2026 USA
1 October 2026 Ukraine
2 October 2026 Viet Nam
Production Legendary Entertainment, Legendary Pictures, M Productions
Also known as
Digger, Untitled comedy ensemble led by Tom Cruise, Диггер, Землекоп, 挖掘者, डिगर, Judy

Film rating

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Film Trailers

All trailers
Untitled Alejandro G. Iñárritu Film - Trailer
Untitled Alejandro G. Iñárritu Film Trailer
Untitled Alejandro G. Iñárritu Film - Teaser
Untitled Alejandro G. Iñárritu Film Teaser
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