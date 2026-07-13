|1 October 2026
|Argentina
|2 October 2026
|Australia
|1 October 2026
|Austria
|30 September 2026
|Belgium
|2 October 2026
|Brazil
|1 October 2026
|Cambodia
|1 October 2026
|Colombia
|1 October 2026
|Czechia
|1 October 2026
|Denmark
|15
|30 September 2026
|France
|1 October 2026
|Germany
|2 October 2026
|Great Britain
|1 October 2026
|Hong Kong
|1 October 2026
|Hungary
|1 October 2026
|Iceland
|Unrated
|2 October 2026
|India
|1 October 2026
|Israel
|1 October 2026
|Italy
|9 October 2026
|Japan
|1 October 2026
|Kazakhstan
|2 October 2026
|Latvia
|2 October 2026
|Lithuania
|1 October 2026
|Mexico
|2 October 2026
|Norway
|30 September 2026
|Philippines
|2 October 2026
|Romania
|1 October 2026
|Singapore
|2 October 2026
|Spain
|2 October 2026
|Sweden
|15
|2 October 2026
|Taiwan
|1 October 2026
|Thailand
|2 October 2026
|Turkey
|1 October 2026
|UAE
|18TC
|2 October 2026
|USA
|1 October 2026
|Ukraine
|2 October 2026
|Viet Nam