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Primetime
Primetime
, 2026
Primetime
USA / Action, Crime, Drama
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Primetime
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Synopsis
In 2006, To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen sets out to make television history.
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Cast
Robert Pattinson
Chris Hansen
Merritt Wever
Skyler Gisondo
Matthew Maher
Bokeem Woodbine
Sean Bridgers
Anna Faris
Mary Joan Hansen
Jessica Blackmore
Gail
Sue-Lynn Ansari
Studio Executive
Dan Matteucci
Ja'Quan Monroe-Henderson
April Alsbury
Director
Lance Oppenheim
Writer
Ajon Singh
Composer
Ari Balouzian
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
World premiere
11 September 2026
Release date
4 December 2026
Lithuania
11 September 2026
USA
5 November 2026
Ukraine
Production
A24, Icki Eneo Arlo, Range Media Partners
Also known as
Primetime, Bluefin Tuna
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