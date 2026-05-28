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Poster of Primetime
Primetime - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Primetime

Primetime

, 2026
Primetime
USA / Action, Crime, Drama
Trailers
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Not going 0
Poster of Primetime
Going 0
Not going 0
Primetime - Teaser
Primetime  Teaser

Synopsis

In 2006, To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen sets out to make television history.

Cast

Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson
Chris Hansen
Merritt Wever
Merritt Wever
Skyler Gisondo
Skyler Gisondo
Matthew Maher
Matthew Maher
Bokeem Woodbine
Bokeem Woodbine
Sean Bridgers
Sean Bridgers
Anna Faris
Anna Faris
Mary Joan Hansen
Jessica Blackmore
Gail
Sue-Lynn Ansari
Sue-Lynn Ansari
Studio Executive
Dan Matteucci
Ja'Quan Monroe-Henderson
April Alsbury
Director Lance Oppenheim
Writer Ajon Singh
Composer Ari Balouzian
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 11 September 2026
Release date
4 December 2026 Lithuania
11 September 2026 USA
5 November 2026 Ukraine
Production A24, Icki Eneo Arlo, Range Media Partners
Also known as
Primetime, Bluefin Tuna

Film rating

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Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

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Primetime - Teaser
Primetime Teaser
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