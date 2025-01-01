How to book tickets

If you can't find your tickets in your account and you did not receive them to your email address, please contact our support team. To do that, select again the same movie or any other nearest movie. If you are doing this on the website, you will see the support team phone number and/or email at the top of the ticket purchase window. If you are doing this in the app, tap the question mark button in the top right corner. You will see the support team phone number and/or email in the pop-up window.
Sometimes the tickets can get into the Spam folder in your mailbox. So please, don't forget to check it. On busy days, tickets can arrive up to 30 minutes later.
If payment failed and the seats remained booked, don't worry and wait for 10–15 minutes. The reservation will be canceled and you will be able to buy tickets for the same seats again.
If you did not receive your ticket or would like to return it
Please note that if you buy tickets to a KARO cinema, you will be able to return them only in the cinema before the beginning of your movie.