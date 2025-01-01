Menu
How to book tickets
  1. 1.
    Go to Kinoafisha
  2. 2.
    Select your favorite Cinema or Movie
  3. 3.
    Open the Showtimes tab
  4. 4.
    Select the suitable movie screening and click on it
  5. 5.
    Choose the seats in the ticket purchase window
  6. 6.
    Check the total price
  7. 7.
    Select the suitable payment method, enter your email address (so that we know where to send you your tickets:)) and proceed to checkout
  8. 8.
    Pay for the purchase and go to your mailbox. Your tickets are waiting for you there
  9. 9.
    Enjoy your movie:)
How to book tickets with a bank card
  1. 1.
    Get your bank card and enter its number
  2. 2.
    Enter the expiration date (month and year). Enter the CVV number located at the back of your card
  3. 3.
    Enter the SMS code if your bank sends one
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket Admission rules can be different depending on the cinema
  1. 1.
    Show your electronic ticket to the ticket taker in the cinema
  2. 2.
    Show your electronic ticket to the cashier in the cinema. The cashier will check it and give you a paper ticket
  3. 3.
    Print your ticket in the ticket vending machine in the cinema
What to do if...
  • I did not receive my ticket
  • I entered a wrong email address
  • Payment failed but the seats remained booked
  • I changed my mind and want to return my tickets

If you can't find your tickets in your account and you did not receive them to your email address, please contact our support team. To do that, select again the same movie or any other nearest movie. If you are doing this on the website, you will see the support team phone number and/or email at the top of the ticket purchase window. If you are doing this in the app, tap the question mark button in the top right corner. You will see the support team phone number and/or email in the pop-up window.

Sometimes the tickets can get into the Spam folder in your mailbox. So please, don't forget to check it. On busy days, tickets can arrive up to 30 minutes later.

If payment failed and the seats remained booked, don't worry and wait for 10–15 minutes. The reservation will be canceled and you will be able to buy tickets for the same seats again.

If you did not receive your ticket or would like to return it

  1. 1.
    Select your movie again
  2. 2.
    Press the button
  3. 3.
    See the phone number or email address at the top of the ticket purchase window
  4. 4.
    Call the phone number or write to the given email address and we will help you

Please note that if you buy tickets to a KARO cinema, you will be able to return them only in the cinema before the beginning of your movie.

Got any questions left?
Write to us at info@kinoafisha.info
