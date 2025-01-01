How to book tickets 1. Go to Kinoafisha 2. Select your favorite Cinema or Movie 3. Open the Showtimes tab 4. Select the suitable movie screening and click on it 5. Choose the seats in the ticket purchase window 6. Check the total price 7. Select the suitable payment method, enter your email address (so that we know where to send you your tickets:)) and proceed to checkout 8. Pay for the purchase and go to your mailbox. Your tickets are waiting for you there 9. Enjoy your movie:)

How to book tickets with a bank card 1. Get your bank card and enter its number 2. Enter the expiration date (month and year). Enter the CVV number located at the back of your card 3. Enter the SMS code if your bank sends one

How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket Admission rules can be different depending on the cinema 1. Show your electronic ticket to the ticket taker in the cinema 2. Show your electronic ticket to the cashier in the cinema. The cashier will check it and give you a paper ticket 3. Print your ticket in the ticket vending machine in the cinema