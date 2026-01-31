Finland, Czechia, Estonia, Netherlands / Comedy, Drama
Going0
Not going0
7.3
Going0
Not going0
Synopsis
In October 1930, a group of officers belonging to the Finnish army's top leadership decided, after a night of drinking, to kidnap Finland's retired first president, Ståhlberg. The Finnish people were divided in the aftermath of the civil war, and the political atmosphere was turbulent and tense. However, the kidnapping went wrong right from the start when the incompetent henchmen recruited for the job were forced to take the president's stubborn wife, Ester Ståhlberg, with them.