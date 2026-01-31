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Poster of The Kidnapping of a President
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Kidnapping of a President
7.3

The Kidnapping of a President

, 2026
The Kidnapping of a President
Finland, Czechia, Estonia, Netherlands / Comedy, Drama
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Poster of The Kidnapping of a President
7.3
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Synopsis

In October 1930, a group of officers belonging to the Finnish army's top leadership decided, after a night of drinking, to kidnap Finland's retired first president, Ståhlberg. The Finnish people were divided in the aftermath of the civil war, and the political atmosphere was turbulent and tense. However, the kidnapping went wrong right from the start when the incompetent henchmen recruited for the job were forced to take the president's stubborn wife, Ester Ståhlberg, with them.

Cast

Pertti Sveholm
Pertti Sveholm
Riitta Havukainen
Jussi Vatanen
Aku Sipola
Pääru Oja
Akseli Kouki
Director Samuli Valkama
Writer Samuli Valkama, John Lundsten
Composer Juho Nurmela
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland / Czechia / Estonia / Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 31 January 2026
Release date
4 September 2026 Finland
Production Bionaut Films, Labyrint Film, Münchhausen Productions
Also known as
The Kidnapping of a President, Kyyditys

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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