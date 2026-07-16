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The Uprising
The Uprising
, 2026
The Uprising
Germany / Action, Drama, History
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The Uprising
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Synopsis
During the English Peasants' Revolt in 1381, a farmer becomes a leader of the rebellion against the Crown forces of a then-14-year-old King Richard II.
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Cast
Andrew Garfield
Katherine Waterston
Jamie Bell
Cosmo Jarvis
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie
Jonny Lee Miller
Woody Norman
Stephen Dillane
Tom Hollander
Stanley Townsend
Sky Yang
Jamie Maclachlan
Director
Paul Greengrass
Writer
Paul Greengrass
Composer
Volker Bertelmann
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany
Production year
2026
World premiere
10 September 2026
Release date
10 September 2026
Germany
30 October 2026
Spain
11 September 2026
USA
Production
Blumhouse Productions, Focus Features, Hero Squared
Also known as
The Uprising, The Uprising - Der Aufstand, The Rage, The Uprising - Cuore ribelle, The Hood
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