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Poster of The Uprising
The Uprising - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Uprising

The Uprising

, 2026
The Uprising
Germany / Action, Drama, History
Trailers
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Poster of The Uprising
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The Uprising - Trailer
The Uprising  Trailer

Synopsis

During the English Peasants' Revolt in 1381, a farmer becomes a leader of the rebellion against the Crown forces of a then-14-year-old King Richard II.

Cast

Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield
Katherine Waterston
Katherine Waterston
Jamie Bell
Jamie Bell
Cosmo Jarvis
Cosmo Jarvis
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie
Jonny Lee Miller
Jonny Lee Miller
Woody Norman
Woody Norman
Stephen Dillane
Stephen Dillane
Tom Hollander
Tom Hollander
Stanley Townsend
Sky Yang
Sky Yang
Jamie Maclachlan
Director Paul Greengrass
Writer Paul Greengrass
Composer Volker Bertelmann
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Production year 2026
World premiere 10 September 2026
Release date
10 September 2026 Germany
30 October 2026 Spain
11 September 2026 USA
Production Blumhouse Productions, Focus Features, Hero Squared
Also known as
The Uprising, The Uprising - Der Aufstand, The Rage, The Uprising - Cuore ribelle, The Hood

Film rating

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Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

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The Uprising - Trailer
The Uprising Trailer
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