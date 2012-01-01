Menu
Steve Rogers Avengers! Assemble.
Natasha Romanoff If we don't get that stone, billions of people stay dead.
Clint Barton Then I guess we both know who it's got to be.
Natasha Romanoff I guess we do.
Clint Barton I'm starting to think we mean different people here, Natasha.
Natasha Romanoff For the last five years I've been trying to do one thing, get to right here. That's all it's been about. Bringing everybody back.
Clint Barton Oh, don't you get all decent on me now.
Natasha Romanoff What, you think I want to do it? I'm trying to save *your* life, you idiot.
Clint Barton Yeah, well, I don't want you to, how's that? Natasha, you know what I've done. You know what I've become.
Natasha Romanoff Well, I don't judge people on their worst mistakes.
Clint Barton Maybe you should.
Natasha Romanoff You didn't.
Clint Barton You're a pain in my ass, you know that?
[they lean their heads together affectionately]
Clint Barton Okay. You win.
Clint Barton [he suddenly throws her down] Tell my family I love them.
Natasha Romanoff [she pushes him off and tasers him] Tell them yourself.
Tony Stark I love you 3000.
Tony Stark [to Steve, referring to his 2012 self] Mr. Rogers, I almost forgot, that suit did nothing for your ass.
Steve Rogers No one asked you to look, Tony.
Tony Stark It's ridiculous.
Scott Lang I think you look great, Cap. As far as I'm concerned, that's America's ass.
Steve Rogers I can do this all day.
Steve Rogers Yeah, I know.
Steve Rogers Hail Hydra.
Tony Stark Hey, you said one out of fourteen million, we'd win, yeah? Tell me this is it.
Doctor Strange If I tell you what happens, it won't happen.
Tony Stark [about Natasha] Did she have any family?
Steve Rogers Yeah. Us.
Thor [after Steve Rogers calls Mjolnir to himself during the final battle with Thanos] I knew it!
70's Car Man Hey, man! Make love, not war!
Thanos I am... inevitable.
[Thanos snaps his fingers, but nothing happens. He discovers that the gauntlet no longer has the Infinity Stones, and that Stark used his armor's nano-technology to transfer the Stones to his arm]
Tony Stark And I... am... Iron Man!
[Stark snaps his fingers, and Thanos' army slowly fades into dust]
Rocket What did you do?
Thor I went for the head.
Tony Stark Everybody wants a happy ending. Right? But it doesn't always roll that way. Maybe this time. I'm hoping if you play this back, it's in celebration. I hope families are reunited, I hope we get it back and something like a normal version of the planet has been restored, if there ever was such a thing. God, what a world. Universe, now. If you told me ten years ago that we weren't alone, let alone, you know, to this extent, I mean, I wouldn't have been surprised, but come on. The epic forces of dark and light that have come in to play. And for better or worse, that's the reality Morgan's gonna have to find a way to grow up in. So I thought I better record a little greeting, in the case of an untimely death, on my part. I mean, not that death at any time isn't untimely. This time travel thing we're gonna try and pull off tomorrow, it's got me scratching my head about the survivability of it all. Then again that's the hero gig. Part of the journey is the end. What am I even tripping for? Everything's gonna workout exactly the way it's supposed to.
[stands up and walks forward to bend down and look Morgan in the eyes]
Tony Stark I love you 3000.
Pepper Potts We got really lucky.
Tony Stark Yeah, I know.
Pepper Potts A lot of people didn't.
Tony Stark I can't help everybody.
Pepper Potts It sort of seems like you can.
Tony Stark Not if I stop. I can put a pin in it right now... and stop.
Pepper Potts Tony, trying to get you to stop has been one of the few failures of my entire life.
Steve Rogers [after accidentally running into his past self] You've got to be shitting me.
Clint Barton Tell my family I love them.
Natasha Romanoff You tell them yourself.
Tony Stark [In hologram message played after death, to daughter Morgan Stark] I love you three thousand.
Rocket Quill said he stole the Power Stone from Morag.
Bruce Banner Is that a person?
Rocket Morag's a planet, Quill was a person.
Scott Lang A planet? Like in outer space?
Rocket Oh, look, it's like a little puppy, all happy and everything. Do you want to go to space, puppy? I'll take you to outer space!
Peter Quill Gamora? I thought I lost you.
[Gamora is actually the one from 2014 who doesn't recognize Quill, and attacks him]
Gamora This is the one? Really?
Nebula It was either him or the tree.
Thor Mother, I have to tell you something...
Frigga No, son, you don't. You're here to repair your future - not mine.
[after a botched first attempts of time travel]
Scott Lang Somebody peed in my pants!
Natasha Romanoff Oh, thank God.
Scott Lang But, I don't know if it was the baby-me or the old me. Or just me-me?
Hulk Time travel!
Tony Stark Honestly, at this exact second, I thought you were a Build-a-Bear.
Rocket Maybe I am.
Thor I can't do this. I shouldn't be here, I shouldn't have come. This is a bad idea.
Rocket Come here.
Thor [starts breathing heavily] No, no, I think I'm having... I'm having a panic attack.
Rocket Come here.
Thor I shouldn't be here. This is... this is ba...
[Rocket slaps Thor in the face]
Rocket You think you're the only one that lost people? What do you think we're doin' here? I lost the only family I ever had. Quill, Groot, Drax, the chick with the antenna - all gone! Now, I get that you miss your mom, but she's gone. *Really* gone. And there are plenty of people who are only *kinda* gone. And you can help them. So is it too much to ask that you brush the crumbs out of your beard, make schmoopy talk to pretty pants and when she's not lookin', suck out the Infinity Stone and help me get my family back?
Thor [tearing up] Okay.
Rocket Are you crying?
Thor [wheezing] No... yes.
Steve Rogers You know, I saw a pod of whales when I was coming in, over the bridge.
Natasha Romanoff In the Hudson?
Steve Rogers Fewer ships, cleaner water...
Natasha Romanoff You know, if you're about to tell me to look on the bright side - I'm about to hit you in the head with a peanut butter sandwich.
Steve Rogers Sorry, force of habit.
Clint Barton You shouldn't be here.
Natasha Romanoff Neither should you.
Clint Barton I've got a job to do.
Natasha Romanoff Is that what you're calling this? Killing all these people isn't going to bring your family back.
[long pause]
Natasha Romanoff We found something. A chance - maybe...
Clint Barton [voice breaking] Don't.
Natasha Romanoff Don't what?
Clint Barton Don't give me hope.
Natasha Romanoff I'm sorry I couldn't give it to you sooner.
[Before Rogers sets off to return the Infinity Stones]
Steve Rogers Don't do anything stupid until I come back.
Bucky Barnes How can I? You're taking all the stupid with you.
[From trailer - aboard the Benetar]
Rocket Who hasn't been to space?
[Rhodey, Romanoff, and Rogers raise their hand]
James Rhodes Why?
Rocket You better not throw up on my ship!
Bruce Banner [as Professor Hulk, after taking photos with 3 young fans] Thanks, kids! Haha, dab!
[Actually dabs]
Peter Parker [Danvers finds Parker hiding in a ditch] Hey, I'm Peter Parker.
Carol Danvers Hey, Peter Parker. You got something for me?
Peter Parker [Seeing Thanos' forces approaching] How are you going to get it through all that?
Wanda Maximoff Don't worry.
Okoye She's got help.
[Valkyrie, Mantis, Gamora, Nebula, Wasp, Shuri and Pepper group up with them to defend]
Hulk So many stairs!
Thanos I thought by eliminating half of life, the other half would thrive, but you have shown me... that's impossible. As long as there are those that remember what was, there will always be those, that are unable to accept what can be. They will resist.
Tony Stark [seeing Thor] What's wrong with him?
Rocket He's pissed. He thinks he failed. Which, of course he did, but you know, there's a lot of that going around, ain't there?
[from trailer]
Peggy Carter [narrating] The world has changed. None of us can go back. All we can do is our best. And sometimes the best that we can do... is to start over.
Bruce Banner We'd be going in shorthanded, you know?
James Rhodes Look, he's still got the Stones, so...
Carol Danvers So, let's get them. Use them to bring everyone back.
Bruce Banner Just like that?
Steve Rogers Yeah, just like that.
Natasha Romanoff Even if there's a small chance that we can undo this, I mean, we owe it to everyone who is not in this room, to try.
Bruce Banner If we do this, how do we know it's going to end any differently than it did before?
Carol Danvers Because before, you didn't have me.
James Rhodes Hey, new girl? Everybody in this room is about that superhero life. And, if you don't mind my asking, where the hell have you been all this time?
Carol Danvers There are a lot of other planets in the universe, and, unfortunately, they didn't have you guys.
Thor [Stands up and walks to Danvers. They meet eye-to-eye. Thor summons Stormbreaker, which whizzes right past Danvers' head. She doesn't even flinch, and then smiles] I like this one.
Steve Rogers Let's go get this son of a bitch.
[Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff hear the Ant-Man calling]
Scott Lang Hi! Uh, is anyone home? This is Scott Lang. We met a few years ago? At the airport? In Germany? I got really big.
Steve Rogers Is this an old message?
Scott Lang Ant-Man? Ant-Man... I know you know wh... I know you know that!
Natasha Romanoff That's the front gate.
Scott Lang That's me. Can you buzz me in?
Peter Parker Hey! Holy cow! You will not believe what's been going on. Do you remember when we were in space? And I got all dusty? And I must've passed out because I woke up and you were gone. But Doctor Strange was there right. And he said 'It's been five years. Come on, they need us.' And he started doing the yellow sparkly thing that he does. Anyway...
[Tony hugs Peter in relief]
Peter Parker This is nice.
Bruce Banner You saw what those stones did to Thanos, they almost killed him. None of you could survive.
Steve Rogers How do we know you will?
Bruce Banner You don't. But the radiation's mostly gamma. It's like I was made for this.
Steve Rogers We've been hunting Thanos for three weeks now - through face scans and satellites, so far we've got nothing. Tony, you fought him...
Tony Stark What are you talking about? I didn't fight him. No, he wiped my face with a planet while the wizard gave away the store. That's what happened, there's no fight...
Steve Rogers Okay, did he give you any clues, any coordinates?
Tony Stark I saw this coming a few years back, I had a vision, but I didn't want to believe it. Now it's true.
Steve Rogers Tony, I'm going to need you to focus...
Tony Stark I *needed* you, as in past tense. That trumps what you need. It's too late, buddy. Sorry. You know what I need? You know what I need? I need a shave. I don't believe I ever remember telling you this...
James Rhodes Tony, Tony...
Tony Stark What we needed was a suit of armor around the world! Remember that? Whether it impacted our precious freedoms or not, that's what we needed!
Steve Rogers Well, that didn't work out, did it?
Tony Stark I said we'd lose. You said, "we'll do that together too." Guess what, Cap? We *lost,* and you weren't there. But that's what we do, right? Our best work after the fact? We're the *Avengers?* Not the Prevengers, right?
James Rhodes Okay, you made your point, Just sit down, okay?
Tony Stark No, no, here's my biggest point, he said...
James Rhodes Just sit down, okay? We need you, you're new blood.
Tony Stark Bunch of tired old wheels! I got nothin' for you, Cap! I've got no coordinates, no clues, no strategies, no options! Zero, zip, nada. No trust - liar.
[rips off his reactor]
Tony Stark Here, take this. You'll find him, if you put that on. You hide -
[collapses mid sentence]
[spoiler]
Frigga You're not the Thor I know at all, are you?
Thor Yes, I am.
Frigga The future hasn't been kind to you, has it?
Thor I didn't say I was from the future.
Frigga I was raised by witches, boy. I see with more than eyes and you know that.
Thor [starts crying] I'm totally from the future.
James Rhodes If we can do this, you know, go back in time... why don't we just find baby Thanos, you know, and...
[Pantomimes strangulation]
Hulk Okay, first of all, that's horrible.
James Rhodes It's Thanos!
Hulk And secondly, time doesn't work that way. Changing the past doesn't change the future.
Scott Lang We go back, we get the stones before Thanos gets them, Thanos doesn't have the stones! Problem solved!
Clint Barton Bingo.
Nebula That's not how it works!
Clint Barton Well, that's what I heard.
Hulk Who told you that?
James Rhodes Star Trek, Terminator, Timecop, Time After Time...
Scott Lang Quantum Leap?
James Rhodes A Wrinkle in Time, Somewhere in Time...
Scott Lang Hot Tub Time Machine?
James Rhodes Hot Tub Time Machine, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, basically any movie that deals with time travel!
Scott Lang Die Hard? No, that's not one...
James Rhodes Look, this is known!
Hulk I don't know why everyone believes that, but that isn't true. Think about it. If you go into the past, that past becomes your future, and your former present becomes the past, which can't now be changed by your new future!
Nebula Exactly!
Scott Lang So, "Back to the Future"'s a bunch of bullshit?
[from trailer]
Tony Stark It's not about how much we lost. It's about how much we have left. We're the Avengers. We gotta finish this. You trust me?
Steve Rogers I do.
[they shake hands]
Clint Barton We can't bring her back.
Thor I'm sorry, no offence, but you're a very earthly being, okay, and we're talking about space magic. It can seem very difficult...
Clint Barton Yeah, look, I know I'm way outside my pay rate here, but she's still dead, isn't she? It *can't* be undone! Or, at least that's what the red floating guy had to say! Maybe you ought to go talk to him! Okay, go grab your hammer, and you find and talk to him! It was supposed to be me. Sacrificed her life for that goddamned stone, she put her life on it.
Bruce Banner She's not coming back. We have to make it worth it. We have to.
Steve Rogers We will
Frigga Everyone fails at who they're supposed to be, Thor. The measure of a person, of a hero, is how well they succeed at being who they are.
Natasha Romanoff Thanos did what exactly he said he was gonna do. He wiped out 50% of all living creatures.
Tony Stark [to his daughter] Go to bed, or I'll sell all your toys. Night-night.
Tony Stark [Referring to his father] He did drop the occasional pearl.
Howard Stark Such as?
Tony Stark No amount of money ever bought a second of time.
Clint Barton [on the Benatar, in space] Wow. Under different circumstances, this would be totally awesome.
Clint Barton Maybe he's making this shit up.
Natasha Romanoff No, I don't think so.
Clint Barton Why, because he knows you daddy's name?
Natasha Romanoff I didn't. Thanos left here with the stone, and without his daughter. It's not a coincidence
[they both realize one of them has to die]
Natasha Romanoff Whatever it takes.
Clint Barton Whatever it takes.
Korg [playing Fortnite] Thor, he's back. That kid on the TV just called me a dickhead again.
Thor Noobmaster.
Korg Yeah, Noobmaster69.
Thor [takes the headset] Noobmaster, hey, it's Thor again. You know, the God of Thunder? Listen, buddy, if you don't log off this game immediately, I am gonna fly over to your house, come down to that basement you're hiding in, rip off your arms and shove them up your butt! Oh, that's right, yes, go cry to your father, you little weasel!
Korg Thank you, Thor.
Thor Let me know if he bothers you again, okay?
Korg Thank you very much, I will.
Steve Rogers Five years ago, we lost. All of us. We lost friends. We lost family. We lost a part of ourselves. Today, we have a chance to take it all back. You know your teams, you know your missions. Get the stones, get them back. One round trip each. No mistakes. No do-overs. Most of us are going somewhere we know, that doesn't mean we should know what to expect. Be careful. Look out for each other. This is the fight of our lives. And we're going to win. Whatever it takes. Good luck.
Rocket He's pretty good at that.
Scott Lang Right?
Happy Hogan I will buy all the cheeseburgers you want, just to keep that smile on your face.
[last lines]
Sam Wilson [after Cap travels through time to return the Infinity Stones, he reappears on a bench nearby, now an elderly man] Cap?
Old Steve Rogers Hi, Sam.
Sam Wilson So did something go wrong, or did something go right?
Old Steve Rogers Well, after I put the Stones back, I thought... maybe I'll try some of that life that Tony was telling me to get.
Sam Wilson How'd that work out for you?
Old Steve Rogers It was beautiful.
Sam Wilson I'm happy for you. Truly.
Old Steve Rogers Thank you.
Sam Wilson Only thing bumming me out is the fact that I have to live in a world without Captain America.
Old Steve Rogers Oh, that reminds me...
[revels a new Captain America shield]
Old Steve Rogers Try it on.
[With Bucky nodding his approval, Sam picks up the shield and holds it like Cap would]
Old Steve Rogers How does it feel?
Sam Wilson Like it's someone else's.
Old Steve Rogers It isn't.
Sam Wilson Thank you. I'll do my best.
Old Steve Rogers [Shakes Sam's hand] That's why it's yours.
Sam Wilson [notices wedding band on Cap's ring finger] You wanna tell me about her?
Old Steve Rogers [smiles] No. No, I don't think I will.
Natasha Romanoff Where have you been?
James Rhodes Mexico. The Federales found a room full of bodies. Looks like a bunch of cartel guys - never even had a chance to get their guns out.
Natasha Romanoff It's probably a rival gang.
James Rhodes Except that it isn't. It's definitely Barton. What he's done here, what he's been doing, for the last few years - if you'd seen what he's left - I gotta tell you, there's a part of me that doesn't even want to find him.
Natasha Romanoff Will you find where he goes next?
James Rhodes Nat...
Natasha Romanoff Please?
Thanos I will shred this universe down to it's last atom and then, with the stones you've collected for me, create a new one. It is not what is lost but only what it is been given... a grateful universe.
[sending a message to Pepper]
Tony Stark Is this thing on? Hey, Ms. Potts. If you find this recording, don't post it on social media. It's gonna be a real tearjerker. I don't know if you're ever gonna see these. I don't even know if you're still... Oh, God, I hope so. Today's day 21? No, uh, 22. You know, if it wasn't for the existential terror of steering into the literal void of space, I'd say I'm feeling a little better today. The infection's run its course thanks to the blue meanie back there. Oh, you would love her. Very practical. Only a tiny bit sadistic. So, the fuel cells were cracked during battle and we figured out a way to reverse the iron charge, bought ourselves about 48 hours of flight time. Uh, but it's now dead in the water. 1,000 light years from the nearest 7-11. Oxygen will run out tomorrow morning... and that will be it. I know I said no more surprises, but I gotta say, I was really hoping to pull off one last one. But it looks like... well, you know what it looks like. Don't feel bad about this. I'm mean, actually, if you grieve for a couple weeks... and then move on with enormous guilt.
[pauses]
Tony Stark I should probably lie down for a minute, rest my eyes. Please know, when I drift off and be like everything lately, I'm fine. I'm totally fine. I dream about you. Because it's always you.
[ends the message]
Thor Let's kill him properly this time.
James Rhodes [watching Peter Quill dancing and singing by himself while holding a lizard for a mic] So he's an idiot?
Nebula [nodding slowly] Yeah.
Thanos In all my years of conquest, violence, slaughter, it was never personal. But I'll tell you now, what I'm about to do to your stubborn, annoying little planet... I'm gonna enjoy it. Very, very much.
Steve Rogers You know I keep telling everybody they should move on and - grow. Some do. But not us.
Natasha Romanoff If I move on, who does this?
Steve Rogers Maybe it doesn't need to be done.
Thor [arguing over which Avenger is strong enough to wield the Infinity Gauntle] Do you know what is coursing through my veins right now?
James Rhodes Cheez Whiz?
Doctor Strange [as the resurrected heroes and their armies arrive for battle] Is that everyone?
Wong What, you wanted more?
Tony Stark Quantum fluctuation messes with the Planck's scale, which then triggers the Doidge proposition. Can we agree on that? In layman's terms, it means, you are not coming home.
Scott Lang I did.
Tony Stark No, you accidentally survived. It's an billion-in-one cosmic fluke. Now you want to pull out... what you call it?
Scott Lang A time heist.
Tony Stark Yeah, a time heist. Of course. Why didn't I think of this before? Oh, because it's laughable, 'cos it's pipe dream.
Steve Rogers The stones are in the past. We could go back, we could get them.
Natasha Romanoff We can snap our own fingers. We can bring everybody back.
Tony Stark Or screw up worse than he already has, right.
Steve Rogers I don't believe we would.
Tony Stark Got to say that sometimes you miss that giddy optimism. However, high hopes won't help, if there is no logical, tangible way for me to safely execute the said, time heist. I believe the most likely outcome would be our collective demise.
Scott Lang Not if we strictly follow the rules of time travel. I mean, no talking to our past-selves, no betting on sporting events...
Tony Stark I'm going to stop you right there, Scott. Are you seriously telling me that your plan to save the universe is based on, 'Back to Future?'
Scott Lang No.
Tony Stark Good, you got me worried there. 'cos that would be horse shit. That's not how Quantum Physics works.
Natasha Romanoff Tony, we have to take a stand.
Tony Stark We did stand and yet here we are.
Scott Lang I know you got a lot on the line. Your wife, your daughter. But I lost someone very important to me. A lot of people dead and now, now... we have a chance to bring her back, bring everyone back and you're telling me...
Tony Stark ...leave it. I can't.
[after Thanos and his army has been defeated. Peter Parker comes to Tony Stark]
Peter Parker Mr. Stark. Hey, Mr. Stark?
[choking up]
Peter Parker Can you hear me? It's Peter. Hey... we won. Mr. Stark. We won, Mr. Stark. We won, you did it, sir, you did it.
[starts crying]
Peter Parker I'm sorry, Tony.
Okoye [Referring to a gravity disturbance] It turned out to be a subduction under the Pacific plate.
Natasha Romanoff So how are we handling it?
Okoye An earthquake under the ocean, we handle it by not handling it.
Bruce Banner [pleading with The Ancient One for the time stone...] Please, please, please...
The Ancient One I'm sorry, I can't help you, Bruce. If I give up the time stone to help your reality, I'm dooming my own.
Bruce Banner With all due respect, I'm not sure that science really supports that.
The Ancient One The Infinity stones create what you experience as the flow of time. Remove one stone and that flow splits. Now, this may benefit your reality but my new one, not so much. In this new branched reality, without our chief weapon against the forces of darkness, our world will be over run. Millions will suffer. So, tell me Doctor, can your science prevent all that?
Bruce Banner No, but we can erase it. Because once we are done with the stones, we can return each one to it's own time line at the moment it was taken. So, chronologically, in that reality, they never left.
The Ancient One But you are leaving out the most important part. In order to return the stones, you have to survive.
Bruce Banner We will, I will. I promise.
The Ancient One I can't risk this reality on a promise. It is the duty of the Sorcerer Supreme to protect the time stone.
Bruce Banner Then, why the hell did Strange give it away?
The Ancient One What did you say?
Bruce Banner Strange, he gave it away. He gave it to Thanos.
The Ancient One Willingly?
Bruce Banner Yes.
The Ancient One Why?
Bruce Banner I have no idea. Maybe he made a mistake.
The Ancient One Or, I did. Strange was meant to be the best of us.
Bruce Banner So he must have done it for a reason?
The Ancient One I fear you might be right.
Bruce Banner [the Ancient One hands over the Time stone to Hulk] . Thank you.
The Ancient One I am counting on you, Bruce. We all are.
Tony Stark [to Steve Rogers] Why the long face? Let me guess: he turned into a baby?
Thor Look, sitting there staring at that going is not going to bring everybody back. I'm the strongest avenger, okay, so this responsibility falls upon me. It's my duty.
Tony Stark No, no, listen...
Thor Let me! Let me do it. Let me do something good, something right.
Tony Stark No, it's not just the fact that that glove's channeling enough energy to char a continent. I'm telling you, you're in no condition to.
Thor I love you mom.
Frigga I love you...
[hugs him]
Frigga and eat a salad.
Rocket C'mon, we gotta go.
[Prepares them for time travel; Frigga mouths "Goodbye" to Thor]
Rocket 3... 2...
Thor No, wait!
[Sticks his hand out. Nothing happens]
Rocket What-what am I looking at?
Frigga Oh, sometimes it takes a second.
Thor [after a couple more seconds, Mjolnir flies into Thor's hand. He laughs in relief] I'm still worthy!
[Carol and Bruce, wearing the Hulkbuster armor, restrain Thanos, and Thor chops off his left arm with Stormbreaker. As Steve, Rhodey and Natasha enter, Rocket turns the gauntlet over to find the Infinity Stones missing]
Rocket Oh no...
Steve Rogers [to Thanos] Where are they?
Carol Danvers Answer the question.
Thanos The universe required correction. After that, the stones served no purpose beyond temptation.
Bruce Banner YOU MURDERED TRILLIONS!
[Banner shoves Thanos to the ground]
Thanos You should be grateful.
Natasha Romanoff Where are the Stones?
Thanos Gone. Reduced to atoms.
Bruce Banner You used them two days ago!
Thanos I used the Stones to destroy the Stones. It nearly killed me, but the work is done. It always will be. I am... inevitable.
James Rhodes We have to tear this place apart. He has to be lying.
Nebula My father is many things. A liar is not one of them.
Thanos Ah. Thank you, daughter. Perhaps I treated you too harshly...
[Thor brings Stormbreaker down, decapitating Thanos]
Rocket What did you do?
Thor I went for the head.
Thor [Swapping his hammer, with the axe that Steve Rogers is holding] You take the small one.
Tony Stark [walking past a drunk Thor] You're drifting left. One side, there, Lebowski.
James Rhodes When you break into a place called 'the temple of the palace' there's usually a bunch of booby traps, but hey, whatever, go ahead.
Steve Rogers [To Natasha] I'd offer to make you dinner, but you look miserable enough already.
Clint Barton We're a long way from Budapest.
Natasha Romanoff Have any of you guys ever studied Quantum Physics?
Natasha Romanoff Only in conversation.
Scott Lang Alright, five years ago, right before Thanos, I was in a place called Quantum Realm. The Quantum Realm is like its own microscopic universe. To get in there, you have to be incredibly small. Hope, she is my ah... she was my ah... she was supposed to pull me out and then Thanos happened and I got stuck in there.
Natasha Romanoff Sorry, that must have been a very long five years.
Scott Lang It wasn't. For me, it was five hours. See, the rules of Quantum realm aren't like they are up here. Everything is unpredictable. Is that anybody's sandwich? I am starving.
Steve Rogers Scott, what are you talking about?
Scott Lang What I am saing is... Time works differently in the Quantum Realm. I can't stop thinking about what if we could control the chaos and we could navigate it. What if there was a way we could enter the Quantum realm at a certain point in time, but then exit the Quantum realm at another point in time, like before Thanos.
Steve Rogers Wait, are you talking about a time machine?
Scott Lang No, of course not, not a time machine. This is more like a... yeah, like a time machine. I know it's crazy, it's crazy but I can't stop thinking about it. There is got to be some... it's crazy.
Natasha Romanoff Scott, I get emails from so nothing sounds crazy anymore.
Scott Lang So, who do we talk to about this?
Sam Wilson Sam: On your left.
[Portal opens]
[in 2012, Thor, Tony, Loki, and others are in an elevator when Hulk tries to enter]
Thor Whoa! Whoa, whoa, whoa!
Tony Stark What are you thinking? Maximum occupancy has been reached.
Thor Take the stairs.
Tony Stark Yes.
[Hulk starts raging as the doors are closing]
Tony Stark Stop, stop!
[Hulk punches the elevator door]
Hulk [muttering to himself] Take the stairs. Hate the stairs!
Sam Wilson [on the radio to Steve] Hey, Cap, do you read me? Cap, it's Sam. Can you hear me?
[portal opens up]
Sam Wilson On your left.
[Okoye, T'Challa and Shuri appear]
Steve Rogers On my way down to coordinate search-and-rescue.
[Loki shapeshifts into Captain America]
Loki [impersonating Steve] "On my way down to coordinate search-and-rescue!"
[Loki reverts to his true form]
Loki I mean, honestly, how do you even...
[Thor puts a gag in Loki's mouth, silencing him]
Thor Shut. Up.
Clint Barton [sees she's secured him to the cliff] Damn you!
Natasha Romanoff Let me go.
Clint Barton No. Please don't.
Natasha Romanoff [very gently] It's okay.
[kicks off from the cliff, breaking his hold on her hand]
Clint Barton Nat!
Thanos You could not live with your own failure. Where did that bring you? Back to me. I thought by eliminating half of life the other half would thrive. But you have shown me that's impossible. And as long as there are those that remember what was, there will always be those that are unable to accept what can be. They will resist.
Tony Stark Yep, we're all kinds of stubborn.
Thanos I'm thankful. Because now I know what I must do. I will shred this universe down to its last atom. And then with the stones you've collected for me create a new one teeming with life that knows not what it has lost but only what it has been given. A grateful universe.
Steve Rogers Born out of blood.
Thanos They'll never know it. Because you won't be alive to tell them.
Thanos Avengers. Unruly wretches.
Bruce Banner Time travel!
[Steve Rogers walks out]
Bruce Banner What? I see this as an absolute win.
Clint Barton [Standing with Wanda on the pier after Tony Stark's funeral] You know, I wish there is a way that I can let her know... that we won, we did it.
Wanda Maximoff She knows... they both do.
[Scott is about to re-enter the Quantum Realm]
Steve Rogers Breakers are set. Emergency generators are on stand-by.
Bruce Banner Good, because if we blow the grid, I don't wanna lose...
[pointing to Scott]
Bruce Banner Tiny, here, in the 1950s.
Scott Lang [nervous] Excuse me?
Natasha Romanoff He's kidding. You can't say things like that.
Bruce Banner It... it was just... a bad joke.
[Scott nods]
Natasha Romanoff [whispers to Bruce] You were kidding, right?
Bruce Banner [under his breath] I have no idea. We're talking about time travel here. Either, all of it is a joke or none of it is.
[to Scott, giving a thumbs-up]
Bruce Banner We're good!
Bruce Banner I'm looking for Dr. Strange.
The Ancient One You're five years early.
Pepper Potts Tony, look at me. We're gonna be okay. You can rest now.
Steve Rogers [Tony opens his car trunk, takes out Captain America's shield and gives it to Steve] Tony, I don't know...
Tony Stark Why? He made it for you. Plus, honestly I have to get it out the garage before Morgan takes it sledding.
Steve Rogers [accepts the shield and puts it on] Thank you, Tony.
Tony Stark Will you keep that a little quiet? Didn't bring one for the whole team.
Tony Stark [Sits down in disbelief] Shit!
Morgan Stark [Mimics Tony] Shit.
Tony Stark [Gestures at Morgan to shush] What are you doing up, little miss?
Morgan Stark [Repeats with a smile on her face] Shit.
Tony Stark No, we don't say that. Only mommy says that. She coined it, it belongs to her.
Morgan Stark Why are you up?
Tony Stark Cause I got very important sh*t going on here, what do you think? No. I got, I got something on my mind.
[whispers]
Tony Stark I got, I got something on my mind.
Morgan Stark Was it juice pops?
Tony Stark Sure it was. That's extortion, that's the word. What kind do you want? Great minds think alike. Juice pops, exactly was on my mind.
Tony Stark [discussing the "Time Heist"] I believe the most likely outcome will be our collective demise.
Scott Lang Not if we strictly follow the rules of time travel. That means no talking to our past selves, no betting on sporting events...
Tony Stark I'm gonna stop you right there, Scott. Are you seriously telling me that your plan to save the universe is based on "Back to the Future?"
Scott Lang [chuckles] ... No.
Thor [Captain America is using Stormbreaker] No, give me that.
[Thor gives him Mjolnir]
Thor You have the little one.
Scott Lang We have enough Pym particles for one journey each, plus two test runs.
Scott Lang [Accidentally triggers the device] *One* test run.
Natasha Romanoff [Before going for Time heist] See you in a minute.
Nebula Thanos spent a long time trying to perfect me. When he worked he talked about his great plan. He even disassembled I wanted to please him. I'd ask "where would we go once this plan was complete?" His answer was always the same... "To the garden."
James Rhodes That's cute. Thanos has a retirement plan.
Gamora [this is 2014 Gamora talking to 2019 Nebula] Tell me something. In the future, what happens to you and me?
Nebula I tried to kill you... several times... but eventually, we become friends. We become sisters.
James Rhodes Whoa, whoa, whoa. This is the part where all the spikes come out with skeletons on the end of them and everything.
Nebula What are you talking about?
James Rhodes When you break into a place called "the temple of the Power Stone" there's gonna be a bunch of booby traps
[Nebula starts walking]
James Rhodes Okay, alright, go ahead.
Steve Rogers So, let's start with the Aether. Thor, what do you know?
Natasha Romanoff Is he asleep?
James Rhodes No. I'm pretty sure he's dead.
Thor Ah, where to start? Um, the Aether. Firstly, not a stone. Someone called it a stone before... it's more of an angry sludge sort of thing so, someone's gonna need to amend that and stop saying that. Here's an interesting story though about the Aether: my grandfather, many years ago, had to hide the stone from the Dark Elves. Scary beings. So Jane, actually, actually, actually Jane is a, is a old flame of mine. Uh, you know she, she stuck her hand inside a rock this one time and, and then the Aether stuck itself inside her, and she became very, very sick and so I had to take her to Asgard which is where I'm from, and we had to try and fix her. We were dating at the time. See I got to, I got to introduce her to my mother who's dead. And um, oh you know and Jane and I aren't even dating anymore so...
[Hulk gestures for Stark to cut off Thor]
Thor these things happen though you know. Nothing lasts forever. The only thing that...
Tony Stark Why don't you come and sit down?
Thor I'm not done. The only thing that is permanent in life is impermanence.
Tony Stark Eggs? Breakfast?
Thor No. I'd like a Bloody Mary.
Steve Rogers Almost everyone in this room has had an encounter with at least one of the six Infinity Stones.
Tony Stark Or, substitute the word encounter with 'damn near been killed by' one of the six Infinity Stones.
Scott Lang I haven't. I don't even know what the hell you're all taking about now.
Bruce Banner Regardless, we only have enough Pym Particles for one round trip each, and these stones have been in a lot of different places throughout history.
Tony Stark Our history. So, not a lot of convenient spots to drop in.
Clint Barton Which means we've got to pick our targets.
Tony Stark Correct.
Tony Stark [Nebula and Steve help Tony getting off the Benatar] I couldn't stop him.
Steve Rogers Neither could I.
Tony Stark I-I lost the kid.
Steve Rogers Tony, WE lost.
[Steve Rogers, Tony Stark and Scott Lang find out about find the six infinity stones]
Steve Rogers Well, what are we gonna do now?
Tony Stark You know what, give me a break, Steve. I just got hit in the head with a Hulk.
Scott Lang You said that we had one shot. This! This was our shot. We shot it, it's shot! Six stones or nothing! Six stones or nothing.
Tony Stark You're repeating yourself, you know that? You're repeating yourself.
Scott Lang You're repeating yourself! You're repeating yourself!
Steve Rogers Alright. We have a plan. Six stones, three teams, one shot. Five years ago we lost. All of us. We lost friends. We lost family. We a part of ourselves. Today we have a chance to take it all back. You know your teams, you know your missions. Get the stones, get them back. One round trip each, no mistakes, no do overs. Most of us going somewhere we know, that doesn't mean we should know what to expect. Be careful. Lookout for each other. This is the fight of our lives and we're gonna win. Whatever it takes. Good luck.
Rocket He's pretty good at that.
Scott Lang Right.
Tony Stark Ok, you heard the man. Stroke those keys, jolly green.
Bruce Banner Tractors engaged.
Clint Barton [to his daughter, teaching her archery] You see where you're going. Now let's worry about how you get there.
Tony Stark What's he been doing?
Thor Absolutely nothing.
Steve Rogers Where are the stones?
Tony Stark Somewhere under all this. All I know is he doesn't have them.
Steve Rogers So we keep it that way.
Thor You know it's a trap, right?
Tony Stark Yeah, I don't much care.
Thor Good. Just as long as we're all in agreement
[Summons Mjolnir and Stormbreaker]
Thor Let's kill him properly this time.
Thor [enters the Guardians' ship] Well, the Asgardians of the Galaxy back together again.
[spoiler]
Tony Stark [hugging 1970 Howard Stark] Thank you, for everything... you've done for this country.
Drax [Thor and Quill are arguing about leadership] You should fight one another for the honor of leadership.
Nebula Sounds fair.
Peter Quill It's not necessary. Okay?
Thor It's not.
Rocket I got some blasters unless you guys wanna use knives.
Mantis Oh, yes. Please use knives.
Drax Yeah, knives.
Groot I am Groot.
Thor [Thor and Quill both laugh] Not necessary. There should be no knifing one another. Everybody knows who's in charge.
Peter Quill [after a few seconds of awkward silence] Me, right?
Thor Yes, you. Of course! Of course.
[whispering]
Thor Of course.
Steve Rogers [Rogers looks at his past self, who is lying face-down, unconscious] He's right. That IS America's ass.
Scott Lang [pointing to the Guardian's spaceship after it just landed] It's awesome.
Nebula [talking to James Rhodes on radio] Rhodey, careful on re-entry. There's an idiot on the landing zone.
Scott Lang [Rhodes suddenly lands very closely to Scott with a loud thump, shocking him] Oh, God!
James Rhodes What's up, regular-sized man?
Peter Parker [while riding Valkyrie's Pegasus] Hi, nice to meet you. I'm - Oh, my god!
[Barton has just killed all of Akihiko's men]
Akihiko [in Japanese] Why are you doing this? We never did anything to you.
Clint Barton [in Japanese] You survived. Half the planet didn't. They got Thanos. You get me.
[They fight]
Clint Barton You're done hurting people.
Akihiko [in Japanese] *We* hurt people?
[Gestures to all the bodies scattered around]
Akihiko You're crazy!
[They fight again, Akihiko is wounded twice. He drops his sword and falls on his knees]
Akihiko Wait! Help me. I'll give you anything. What do you want?
Clint Barton [In English] What I want, you can't give me.
[Kills the unarmed Akihiko]
Spider-Man [being overwhelmed by Outriders] I got this. I got this. Okay, I don't got this. Help, somebody help!
Captain America Hey, Queens. Heads up.
[throws Mjolnir toward him. Spider-Man attaches a web-line to it as it passes over. Mjolnir carries him above the battlefield, but a blast from Thanos's ship severs the line, causing him to fall, but Pepper, in her suit, catches him]
Pepper Potts Hang on. I got you, kid.
[throws him upward where he lands on Valkyrie's steed]
Spider-Man [to Valkyrie] Hey, nice to meet yo- OH, MY GOD!
Tony Stark [to Steve, handing him back his shield] You lose this again, I'm keeping it.
Thanos In all my years of conquest, violence, slaughter, it was never personal. But I'll tell you, now... what I'm about to do to your stubborn, annoying little planet, I'm gonna enjoy it. Very, very much.
Bruce Banner [after they all return from the quantum leaps] Clint, where's Nat?
The Ancient One I'd be careful going that way, we just had the floors waxed.
Hulk Hey, I'm looking for Doctor Strange.
The Ancient One You're about... 5 years too early. Stephen Strange is currently performing surgery 20 blocks that way. What do you want from him?
Hulk [Points at the Eye of Agamotto] That, actually.
The Ancient One [Looks down at the Eye of Agamotto] Ahh! I'm afraid not.
Hulk Sorry, but I wasn't asking.
The Ancient One You don't want to do this.
Hulk Ah, you're right, I don't. But I need that stone and I don't have time to b...
The Ancient One [Hits Hulk in the chest, pushing Banner's Astral Body out of Hulk's body. Banner looks at The Ancient One in shock] Let's start over, shall we?
Tony Stark [referring to Scott's van] Scott, how long do you need to get that thing working?
Scott Lang Maybe ten minutes.
Steve Rogers Get it started. We'll bring the stones to you.
Hope van Dyne We're on it, Cap.
[Scott looks at Hope and grins; she nods]
Natasha Romanoff I used to have nothing. Then I got this. This job... this family. And I was... I was better because of it. And even though... they're gone... I'm still trying to be better.
Steve Rogers We both need to get a life.
Natasha Romanoff You first.
Thanos Lay fire!
Corvus Glaive But sire, our troops.
Thanos Just do it!
Peter Quill Gamora?
[walks up to her]
Peter Quill I thought I lost you.
[Peter touches Gamora's faces; she grabs his hand, knees him in the groin]
Peter Quill Ow!
Gamora Don't... touch... me!
[knees him again]
Peter Quill Ah!
[falls to the ground]
Peter Quill You missed the first time... then you got them both the second time.
Thor [Bruce and Rocket are trying to convince Thor to come back to the Avengers] Just stop, okay. I know you think I'm down here wallowing in my own self-pity waiting to be rescued and saved, but I'm fine. Okay, *we're* fine.
Korg We're good here, mate.
Thor So whatever it is that you're offering, we're not into it, don't care, couldn't care less. Goodbye.
Bruce Banner We need you, pal.
[Thor nods and takes a drink of beer]
Rocket There's beer on the ship.
Thor [after a pause] What kind?
Falcon [Thanos's ship starts firing at the sky] What the hell is this?
Iron Man Friday, what are they firing at?
Friday Something just entered the upper atmosphere.
[a streak of light flies downward through the air. It's revealed to be Captain Marvel, who plows through Thanos's ship, destroying it]
Scott Lang If you do this and it doesn't work, you're not coming back.
Tony Stark [nervous] Thanks for the pep talk, piss-ant.
[Cap prepares to make a final stand when mystical portals open behind him and every friend, every ally, every army he could possibly have called upon comes through to stand with him]
Doctor Strange [looking over the assembly] Is this everyone?
Wong [a little irritated] What, you wanted MORE?
Carol Danvers I'll head down for recon.
Natasha Romanoff [Notices Steve staring at picture of Peggy] This is gonna work Steve.
Steve Rogers I know it will, cause I don't know what I'm gonna do if it doesn't.
Carol Danvers No satellites, no ships, no armies, no ground defenses of any kind. It's just him.
Nebula And that's enough.
Scott Lang Guys... I think it worked.
Steve Rogers [Captain America, Iron Man, Ant Man, and Professor Hulk all arrive in 2012 New York during the events of the first film] Okay, we all know our missions. Stay low, keep your eye on the ball.
Steve Rogers [2012 savage Hulk rampages down the street smashing cars as he goes. The others all look at Professor Hulk, who hold his head in his hand out of embarrassment] Might want to smash a few things along the way.
Bruce Banner I think it's gratuitous, but, whatever.
[Rips off his shirt and makes a half-hearted effort to smash things]
[Clint is holding on to Natasha]
Natasha Romanoff Let me go.
Clint Barton No. No, please, no.
Natasha Romanoff It's okay.
Clint Barton [choked up] Please.
[Natasha pushes herself off and falls to her death]
Clint Barton NO!
Steve Rogers [Sam encounters an elderly Steve Rogers sitting on a park bench] Hi, Sam.
Sam Wilson So did something go wrong or did something go right?
Steve Rogers Well, after I put the stones back, I thought... maybe I'll... try some of that life Tony was telling me to get.
Sam Wilson How'd that work out for you?
Steve Rogers [smiles] It was beautiful.
Sam Wilson I'm happy for you. Truly.
Steve Rogers Thank you.
Sam Wilson Only thing bumming me out is the fact that I have to live in a world without Captain America.
Steve Rogers Oh. That reminds me...
[reaches under the bench and takes out his old Captain America shield]
Steve Rogers Try it on.
[Sam stares a few moments in stunned silence, then slowly picks up the shield and puts it on]
Steve Rogers How's it feel?
Sam Wilson Like it's someone else's.
Steve Rogers It isn't.
Sam Wilson [deeply moved] Thank you. I'll do my best.
Steve Rogers That's why it's yours.
Tony Stark Turns out resentment is corrosive, and I hate it.
Wanda Maximoff You took everything from me!
Thanos I don't even know who you are
Wanda Maximoff You will.
Hawkeye [running with the gauntlet] Cap, what do you want me to do with this damn thing?
Captain America Get those stones as far away as possible!
Bruce Banner No! We need to get them back where they came from.
Iron Man No way to get them back. Thanos destroyed the Quantum Tunnel.
Ant-Man Hold on.
[shrinks back to normal]
Ant-Man That wasn't our only time machine.
[sounds the horn of his van]
Captain America Anyone see an ugly, brown van out there?
Valkyrie Yes, but you're not gonna like where it's parked.
Iron Man Scott, how long you need to get that thing working?
Ant-Man [as Wasp joins him] Uh, maybe ten minutes.
Captain America Get it started. We'll get the stones to you!
The Wasp We're on it, Cap.
[she and Scott share a smile before shrinking and flying off]
Cassie Lang [Scott looks stunned to see Cassie, now in her teens] Dad?
Scott Lang [Taking it in after hugging her] You're so big!
Grieving Man So I, uh... Went on a date the other day. First time in five years, you know? Sit there, dinner... I didn't know what to talk about.
Steve Rogers What did you talk about?
Grieving Man Same old crap, you know? How things have changed, and... my job, his job... How much we miss the Mets. Then things get quiet... He cried as they were serving the salads.
Steve Rogers How about you?
Grieving Man I cried... just before dessert. But I'm seeing him tomorrow, so...
Steve Rogers That's great. You did the hardest part. You took the jump, you didn't know where you were gonna come down. And that's it. That's those little brave baby steps you gotta take. To try and become whole again. To try and find purpose. I went in the ice in '45 right after I met the love of my life. Woke up 70 years later. You got to move on. Got to move on. The world is in our hands. It's left to us guys, and we have to do something with it. Otherwise... Thanos should have killed all of us.
Red Skull (Stonekeeper) What you seek lies in front of you. As does what you fear.
Tony Stark Thumbelina, do you copy? I've got eyes on the prize. It is go-time.
Ant-Man Bombs away.
[Sliding down to Tonys' Arc Reactor]
Ant-Man Is... is that Axe body spray?
Tony Stark Yeah, I had a can just for emergencies. Relax. Can we focus, please?
Ant-Man I'm going inside you. Now.
Howard Stark Let me ask you a question. When your kid was born... were you nervous?
Tony Stark Wildly. Yeah.
Howard Stark Did you feel qualified? Like you had any idea how to successfully operate that thing?
Tony Stark I literally pieced it together as I went along, I thought about what my Dad did, and... My old man, he never met a problem he couldn't solve with a belt. I thought my dad was tough on me. And now, looking back, I just remember the good stuff, you know. He did drop the odd pearl.
Howard Stark Yeah? Like what?
Tony Stark "No amount of money ever bought a second of time."
Howard Stark Smart guy.
Tony Stark He did his best.
Howard Stark Let me tell you. That kid's not even here yet, and there's nothing I wouldn't do for him. Good to meet you, Potts.
Tony Stark Yeah, Howard... Everything's gonna be all right. Thank you for everything you've done for this country.
Tony Stark You trust me?
Steve Rogers I do.
Tony Stark Your call.
Steve Rogers Here we go.
Valkyrie So, when can we expect you back?
Thor Uhhmm... about that...
Valkyrie Thor. Your people need a king.
Thor No, they already have one.
Valkyrie That's funny. You're being serious?
Thor It's time for me to be who I am rather than who I'm supposed to be. But you, you're a leader. That's who you are.
Valkyrie You know I'd make a lot of changes around here.
Thor I'm counting on it. Your Majesty.
Valkyrie What will you do?
Thor I'm not sure. For the first time in a thousand years, I... I have no path. I do have a ride, though.
Rocket Move it or lose it, hairbag.
Nebula Thanos found the Soul Stone on Vormir.
Natasha Romanoff [taking notes] What is Vormir?
Nebula A dominion of death, at the very center of celestial existence. It's where Thanos murdered my sister.
Scott Lang [everyone looks at each other, Steve sighs] Not it.
Red Skull (Stonekeeper) Welcome, Natasha, daughter of Ivan, Clint, son of Edith.
Natasha Romanoff Who are you?
Red Skull (Stonekeeper) Consider me a guide. To you, and to all who seek the soul stone.
Natasha Romanoff Oh, good. Tell us where it is, then we'll be on our way.
Red Skull (Stonekeeper) Ah, lieschen. If only it were that easy
[walks them to the edge of the cliff]
Red Skull (Stonekeeper) What you seek lies in front of you. As does that which you fear.
Natasha Romanoff The stone's down there.
Red Skull (Stonekeeper) For one of you. For the other, in order to take the stone, you must lose that which you love. An everlasting exchange. A soul for a soul.
Lila Barton Who puts mayo on a hotdog?
[exhausted from his encounter with the outriders, Clint collapses on the floor. Past Nebula comes in and stands next to him]
Clint Barton Oh, hey, I remember you
[gives her the gauntlet]
Nebula Father, I have the stones.
Clint Barton What?
[Past Nebula is about to shoot him]
Gamora Stop!
Nebula You're betraying us.
Nebula You don't have to do this.
Nebula I am - this.
Gamora No, you're not.
Nebula See what we'll become.
Gamora Nebula, listen to her.
Nebula You can change.
Nebula He won't let me
[tries to shoot Gamora]
Gamora No!
[Present Nebula shoots and kills Past Nebula]
T'Challa Clint, give it to me.
[Hawkeye gives the Iron Gauntlet to Black Panther, who promptly fights his way through Thanos' army]
Scott Lang [to a boy on a bike] Hey kid, what the hell happened here?
Spider-Man [after retrieving the gauntlet] Activate "Instant Kill!"
[his armor activates the particular mode and his suit starts attacking Outriders closing in on him]
Tony Stark Hey, you said one out of fourteen million, we win, right? Tell me this is it.
Doctor Strange If I tell you what happens, it won't happen.
Tony Stark You better be right.
Thanos [fighting back the Avenger's army] Where's Nebula?
Corvus Glaive She's not responding.
Ebony Maw Sire!
[points to Hawkeye running with the gauntlet. Hawkeye makes his way through the battlefield, firing his arrows. As Thanos's forces close in on him, Black Panther uses his suit's energy to blast them back]
Black Panther Clint! Give it to me.
[Hawkeye hands over the gauntlet. Black Panther makes his way through the battlefield. His suit absorbs the laser-fire, and he punches the ground, releasing the energy back at the forces surrounding him. As he prepares to move on, Thanos's double edged sword strikes him, knocking the gauntlet out of his hands. The sword returns to Thanos, who starts to move toward Black Panther, but Scarlet Witch lands in his path. She stares at Thanos with pure rage]
Scarlet Witch You took everything from me.
Thanos I don't even know who you are.
Scarlet Witch You will.
[She began uses her powers to lift two huge piles of debris and throws them at Thanos. She begins to blast him repeatedly. Black Panther runs toward the gauntlet, but it's lifted by Ebony Maw's powers. Black Panther grabs the gauntlet and Ebony Maw starts to pull him toward him]
Spider-Man I got it!
[swings toward Black Panther. Black Panther throws the gauntlet up and Spider-Man snags it with a web-line. As he lands, Outriders begin to close in on him]
Spider-Man Activate "Instant Kill!"
[his suit immediately begins killing the Outriders around him]
[last lines]
Steve Rogers [smiles] No. No, I don't think I will.
Natasha Romanoff See you in a minute.
[Stark carefully places the Infinity Stones on the Nano Gauntlet]
Rocket BOOM!
[an annoyed Stark looks at Rocket]
Scott Lang [after the Decimation is reversed] Guys... I think it worked.
Thor So you guys want a drink? What are you drinking? We have beer, tequila, all sorts of things.
Bruce Banner Buddy, you all right?
Thor Yes, I'm fine! Why, don't I look all right?
Rocket You look like melted ice cream.
Gamora [watching the recording from the future] What did you do to them?
Thanos Nothing. Yet. They're not trying to stop something I'm going to do in our time. They're trying to undo something I've already done in theirs.
Gamora The stones.
Thanos I found them all. I won. Tipped the cosmic scales to balance.
[Gamora kneels before him]
Ebony Maw This is your future.
Thanos It's my destiny.
[the recording starts playing again]
Nebula [in the recording] My father is many things. A liar is not one of them.
Thanos [in the recording] Thank you, daughter. Perhaps I treated you too harshly.
[Thor chops his head off. Gamora looks shocked while Thanos isn't]
Thanos And that is destiny fulfilled.
Thanos [describing his new plan] I will shred this universe down to its last atom and then, with the stones you've collected for me, create a new one teeming with life that knows not what it has lost, but only what it has been given. A grateful universe.
Captain America Born out of blood.
Thanos They'll never know it. Because you won't be alive to tell them.
[Thor, Iron Man, and Cap attack Thanos as one]
Thor [seeing Cap wielding Mjolnir] I knew it!
Tony Stark [after returning to Earth] I couldn't stop him.
Steve Rogers Neither could I.
Tony Stark I lost the kid.
Steve Rogers Tony, *we* lost.
Tony Stark Is, uh-?
[Pepper walks in front of him]
Tony Stark Oh, good.
Pepper Potts Oh, my god.
[she hugs him]
Pepper Potts Oh, my god.
Tony Stark [kisses her] It's alright.
Ant-Man [asking about the past STRIKE team] Who are these guys?
Tony Stark They are S.H.I.E.L.D. Well, actually HYDRA, but we didn't know that yet.
Ant-Man Seriously? You didn't? I mean, they look like bad guys.
Tony Stark You're small, but you're talking loud?
Doctor Strange [after arriving with reinforcements] Is that everyone?
Wong What, you wanted more?
[a giant Ant-Man bursts through the rubble carrying Hulk, Rocket, and War Machine. The forces of the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Wakandan Army, Asgardians, and Ravagers stand united, ready to face Thanos and his army]
Captain America Avengers...
[summons Mjolnir]
Captain America ... Assemble.
[the army charges as one toward Thanos's forces. Thanos raises his double edged sword and his army charges forward too. Both armies charge fearlessly toward one another, colliding in a battle for the ages]
[Star-Lord is fighting two Sakaaran soldiers. He holds one back while kicking the other down. He then blasts the downed soldier, but the other one punches him in the face, knocking him down. The Sakaaran prepares to finish him off when suddenly, he's blasted from behind. He falls on top of Star-Lord, who pushes him off. He sits up and sees that the shot came from Gamora]
Star-Lord [deactivates his mask] Gamora?
[walks up to her]
Star-Lord I thought I lost you.
[as he touches her face, she grabs his hand and knees him in his pain center]
Gamora Don't... touch... me!
[knees him again and he falls over]
Star-Lord You missed the first time... then you got both the second time.
Gamora [as Nebula walks up] This is the one? Seriously?
Nebula The choices were him or a tree.
Tony Stark [putting Morgan to bed] Not that it's a competition, but she loves me 3,000.
Pepper Potts Oh, does she, now?
Tony Stark You were somewhere in the low 6 to 900 range.
Rocket Hi. You must be Mom. I got the thing. Come on. We gotta move.
Thor Oh, I wish we had more time.
Frigga No, this was a gift. Now you go and be the man you're meant to be.
Howard Stark [after meeting his time-displaced son Tony] Have we ever met that guy?
Jarvis You meet a lot of people, sir.
Howard Stark Seems very familiar.
Clint Barton Okay, hold on. Don't shoot.
Tony Stark [discussing Natasha's death] Do we know if she had family?
Steve Rogers Yeah. Us.
Hulk [about to put on the Gauntlet] Everybody comes home.
Thor So, you guys want a drink? What are we drinking? I've got beer, tequila, all sorts of things.
[Thor drinks his beer]
Bruce Banner Buddy, you all right?
Thor Yes, I'm fine. Why? Why, don't I look all right?
Rocket You look like melted ice cream.
[Thor laughs]
Thor So, what's up? You just here for a hang, or what?
Bruce Banner We need your help.
Thor Mm.
Bruce Banner There might be a chance we could fix everything.
Thor What, like the cable?
[burps]
Thor 'Cause that's been driving me bananas for weeks.
Bruce Banner Like Thanos.
[Thor pauses, then grabs Banner by the coat, pointing at him]
Thor Don't say that name.
Korg Um, yeah, we don't actually say that name in here.
[pause]
Bruce Banner Please take your hand off me.
[Thor lets go of Banner]
Bruce Banner Now, I know that... guy... might scare you.
Thor Why would I be...?
[scoffs]
Thor Why would I be scared of that guy? I'm the one who killed that guy, remember?
Bruce Banner Hmm.
Thor Anyone else here kill that guy?
[pause]
Thor Nope. Didn't think so. Korg, why don't you, uh, tell everybody who chopped Thanos' big head off?
Korg Um, Stormbreaker?
Thor Who was swinging Stormbreaker?
Bruce Banner I get it. You're in a rough spot, okay? I've been there myself. And you want to know who helped me out of it?
Thor Was it Natasha?
Bruce Banner It was you. You helped me.
Thor So, why don't you ask... the Asgardians down there... how much my help is worth?
[Thor sits down]
Thor The ones that are left, anyway.
Bruce Banner I think we could bring them back.
Thor Stop. Stop, okay? I know you think I'm down here wallowing in my own self-pity, waiting to be rescued and, and saved, but I'm fine, okay. We're fine, aren't we?
Korg Oh, we're good here, mate.
Thor So, whatever it is that you're offering, we're not into it. Don't care. Couldn't care less. Goodbye.
Bruce Banner We need you, pal.
[pause, as Thor finishes his beer]
Rocket There's beer on the ship.
Thor What kind?
Tony Stark Whatcha reading?
Pepper Potts Just a book on composting.
Tony Stark What's new with composting?
Pepper Potts Interesting science...
Tony Stark I figured it out. By the way.
Pepper Potts And, you know, just so we're talking about the same thing...
Tony Stark Time travel.
Pepper Potts What? Wow. That's... amazing, and terrifying.
Hulk Come on, I feel like I'm the only one eating here. Try some of that. Have some eggs.
Scott Lang I'm so confused.
Hulk These are confusing times.
Scott Lang Right, no, no. That's... that's not what I... I meant.
Hulk Nah, I get it. I-I'm... I'm kidding! I know, it's crazy. I'm wearing shirts now.
Scott Lang Yeah. What? How? Why?
Hulk Five years ago, we got our asses beat. Except it was worse for me, 'cause I lost twice. First Hulk lost, then Banner lost, then we all lost.
Natasha Romanoff No one blamed you, Bruce.
Hulk I did. For years, I've been treating the Hulk like he's some kind of disease, something to get rid of. But then I started looking at him as the cure. Eighteen months in the gamma lab; I put the brains and the brawn together... and now, look at me. Best of both worlds.
Clint Barton [about Natasha Romanoff] You know I wish there was a way that I could let her know. That we won, we did it.
Wanda Maximoff She knows.
[about Vision too]
Wanda Maximoff They both do.
[they put their arm around each other]
Morgan Stark Mommy told me to come and save you.
Tony Stark Good job. I'm saved.
[to Scott and the others]
Tony Stark I wish you were coming here to ask me something else. Anything else. I'm honestly happy to see you guys. I just... oh, and look, the table's set for six.
Steve Rogers Tony. I get it. And I'm happy for you. I really am. But this is a second chance.
Tony Stark I got my second chance right here, Cap. Can't roll the dice on it. If you don't talk shop, you can stay for lunch.
Natasha Romanoff Carol, are we seeing you here next month?
Carol Danvers Not likely.
Rocket What? You gonna get another haircut?
Carol Danvers Listen, fur face. I'm covering a lot of territory. The things that are happening on Earth are happening everywhere. On thousands of planets.
Rocket All right, all right. That's a good point. That's a good point.
Carol Danvers So you might not see me for a long time.
Natasha Romanoff All right. Uh, well... this channel's always active. So, if anything goes sideways, anyone's making trouble where they shouldn't, comes through me.
Tony Stark We got a shot at getting these stones, but I gotta tell you my priorities. Bring back what we lost, I hope, yes. Keep what I found, I have to, at all costs. And maybe not die trying would be nice.
Steve Rogers [offering a handshake] Sounds like a deal.
Natasha Romanoff Guys, if you pick the right year, there are three stones in New York.
Bruce Banner Shut the front door.
Steve Rogers [finding Future Steve's compass with Peggy's picture] Where did you get this?
[fighting over the staff, Past Steve puts Future Steve in a headlock]
Steve Rogers [choking] Bucky is alive.
Nebula [after cooling her robot arm off] I wasn't always like this.
War Machine Me either. But we work with what we got, right?
Tony Stark Part of the journey is the end.
[Banner and Rocket arrive in New Asgard]
Rocket Kind of a step down from the golden palaces and the magic hammers and whatnot.
Bruce Banner Hey, have a little compassion, pal. First, they lost Asgard, then half their people. They're probably just happy to have a home.
Valkyrie You shouldn't have come.
Bruce Banner Ah! Valkyrie! Great to see you, angry girl!
Valkyrie I think I liked you better either of the other ways.
Bruce Banner This is Rocket.
Rocket How ya doin'?
[pause]
Valkyrie He won't see you.
Bruce Banner It's that bad, huh?
Valkyrie We only see him once a month when he comes in for...
[Valkyrie looks at a stack of empty beer kegs]
Valkyrie ...supplies.
Bruce Banner It's that bad.
Valkyrie Yeah.
[Banner and Rocket enter Thor's house]
Rocket What the...?
[Rocket sniffs around]
Rocket Whew! Something died in here!
Bruce Banner Hello? Thor?
Thor Are you here about the cable? The Cinemax went out two weeks ago, and the sports are all fuzzy and, uh, whatnot.
Bruce Banner Thor?
[Thor grabs a beer and turns around. Banner is shocked at how much weight Thor put on]
Thor Boys! Oh my God!
[Thor hugs Banner]
Thor Oh my God, it's so good to see you!
[Thor looks at Rocket before smothering him]
Thor Come here, cuddly little rascal.
Rocket Yeah, no, I'm good. I'm good. That's not necessary.
Thor Hulk, you know my friends Miek and Korg, right?
Korg Hey, boys!
Bruce Banner Hey guys. Long time no see.
Korg Beer's in the bucket. Feel free to log on to the wi-fi. No password, obviously.
[pause, then Korg points at the TV]
Korg Thor, he's back. That kid on the TV just called me a dickhead again.
[Miek throws a pizza slice at the TV]
Thor Noobmaster.
Korg Yeah, Noobmaster69 called me a dickhead.
Thor I am sick of this.
[Thor grabs Korg's headset]
Thor Noobmaster, hey, it's Thor again. You know, the God of Thunder. Listen, bud, if you don't log off this game immediately, I am gonna fly over to your house, come down to that basement you're hiding in, rip off your arms, and shove them up your butt! Oh, that's right? Yes. Go cry to your father, you little weasel.
[Thor hands the headset back to Korg]
Korg Thank you, Thor.
Thor Let me know if he bothers you again, okay?
Korg Thank you very much. I will.
Black Widow [contemplating what to do] Thanos left here with the Stone, without his daughter. That's not a coincidence.
Hawkeye Yeah.
Black Widow Whatever it takes.
Hawkeye Whatever it takes.
Nebula [telling past Gamora what becomes of them] I try to kill you. Several times. But eventually, we become friends. We become sisters.
[Gamora turns to face Nebula and extends her hand]
Gamora Come on. We can stop him.
[Nebula pauses, then takes Gamora's hand letting her help her up]
Rocket [trapped in the rubble] I can't breathe! I can't breathe! I can't breathe!
James Rhodes Canopy, canopy, canopy!
[escapes his armor and crawls out]
Hulk Rhodey! Rocket! Get outta here!
Rocket Let me out! Come on!
[Rhodey grabs a crowbar and lifts the rubble off of Rocket]
Ant-Man You promise me you won't die?
Tony Stark We're only giving me a mild cardiac dysrhythmia.
Ant-Man That doesn't sound mild.
[Lang is about to eat a taco outside the Avengers headquarters when the Benatar lands, blowing away the contents of the taco shell]
Rocket Hey, Humie. Where's Big Green?
Scott Lang The kitchen, I think.
[Nebula walks towards the entrance]
Scott Lang That's awesome.
Nebula [on radio] Rhodey, careful on re-entry. There's an idiot in the landing zone.
[Rhodes lands near Lang, causing Lang to drop his taco shell]
Scott Lang Oh, God.
James Rhodes What's up, Regular-Sized Man?
[as Rhodes enters the building, Banner hands Lang two tacos before boarding the Benatar]
[Thanos is battling Scarlet Witch. He swings his sword down, but she catches it with her powers. He tries to force the blade toward her, but she holds it back. She gives him a smirk, then blasts the sword back, sending it flying. She then lifts Thanos with her powers. She pulls at his armor, slowly tearing him apart]
Thanos Rain fire!
Corvus Glaive But sire, our troops...
Thanos Just do it!
[his ship starts firing on the battlefield. Scarlet Witch tries to shield herself, but gets blasted back. As the firing continues, the Masters of the Mystic Arts conjure magical shields to protect the army. The shots damage what's left of the dam holding back the water. Pepper, in her suit, sees the water start to flood into the battlefield]
Pepper Potts Uh, is anyone else seeing this?
[Doctor Strange sees the water and steps forward. He uses his mystical powers to hold the water in a tornado, stopping it from flooding the battlefield]
Captain America [after Captain Marvel destroys Thanos's ship] Danvers, we need an assist here.
[Captain Marvel flies down to where Spider-Man is lying, still holding the Gauntlet]
Spider-Man Hi, I'm Peter Parker.
Captain Marvel Hey, Peter Parker. You got something for me?
Spider-Man [sees Thanos's forces approaching] I don't know how you're gonna get it through all that.
Scarlet Witch [lands near him] Don't worry.
Okoye [jumps down] She's got help.
[Pepper, Mantis, Shuri, Wasp, Gamora, and Nebula all join them as they march forward, intending to deliver the Gauntlet to the van]
S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent You're new here?
Steve Rogers Not exactly.
Alexander Pierce May I ask where you where you're going?
Thor Bit of lunch and then Asgard. I'm sorry, you are...?
Tony Stark Alexander Pierce. He's the man above the folks behind Nick Fury.
Thor Oh.
Alexander Pierce My friends call me Mr. Secretary. I'm gonna have to ask you to turn that prisoner over to me.
Thor Uh, Loki will be answering to Odin himself.
Alexander Pierce No, he's gonna answer to us. Odin can have what's left. And I'm gonna need that case. That's been S.H.I.E.L.D. property for over 70 years.
Tony Stark [Future Tony, to Ant-Man] All right, move it, Stuart Little. Things are getting dicey out here. Let's go.
Gamora I don't understand. Two Nebulas.
Thanos No. The same Nebula... from two different times.
[to Maw]
Thanos Set course for Morag. And scan the duplicate's memories. I wanna see everything.
Ebony Maw [learning of Thanos' future death] Sire... your daughter... .
Nebula [a chain is wrapped around her neck] No!
Ebony Maw ...is a traitor.
Nebula That's not me. It's not, I could never... I would never betray you. Never. Never.
Thanos [breaking the chain] I know. And you'll have the chance to prove it.
Natasha Romanoff That Time Stone guy.
Bruce Banner Doctor Strange.
Natasha Romanoff Yeah, what... what kind of doctor was he?
Tony Stark Ear/nose/throat meets rabbit-from-hat.
Tony Stark I just want peace. It turns out resentment is corrosive, and I hate it.
Steve Rogers Me too.
Rocket [to Tony Stark] . Take it easy; you're only a genius on Earth, pal.
Scott Lang It's crazy.
Natasha Romanoff Scott... I get emails from a racoon. So, nothing sounds crazy anymore.
Nebula [trying to warn the others] Barton, come in. Romanoff, come in, we have a problem. Come in, we have a prob- Thanos knows.
[Thanos's ship beams her up]
Steve Rogers Are there any other options with the Tesseract?
Scott Lang No, no, no, there's no other options. There's no do-overs. We're not going anywhere else. We have one particle left. Each. That's it. All right? We use that... bye-bye, you're not going home.
Steve Rogers Yeah, well, if we don't try... then no one else is going home, either.
Tony Stark [getting an idea] I got it. There's another way to re-take the Tesseract and acquire new particles. Little stroll down memory lane. Military installation, Garden State.
Steve Rogers [getting it] When were they both there?
Tony Stark They were there at a time... I have a vaguely exact idea.
Steve Rogers How vague?
Scott Lang What are you talking about? What are we... where are we going?
Tony Stark I know for a fact they were there.
Scott Lang Who's "they"? What are we doing?
Tony Stark And I know how I know.
Scott Lang Guys, what's the... what is it?
Steve Rogers Well, it looks like we're improvising.
Tony Stark Great.
Scott Lang What are we improvising?
Rocket Hey Humie, where's Big Green?
Scott Lang The kitchen, I think.
Scott Lang [sees the ship Rocket and Nebula landed with] That's awesome.
Nebula Rhodey, careful on re-entry. There's an idiot in the landing zone.
Scott Lang [Rhodey lands right in front of Scott] Oh, god.
War Machine What's up, Regular Sized Man?
Tony Stark [Pulls up in his car and rolls down the window] Why the long face? Let me guess, he turned into a baby.
Steve Rogers Among other things yeah. What are you doing here?
Tony Stark It's the EPR Paradox. Instead of pushing Lang through time, you might have wound up pushing time through Lang. It's dangerous, tricky. Somebody could've cautioned you against it.
Steve Rogers You did.
Tony Stark [sarcastically] Oh did I? Well, thank god I'm here. Regardless, I've fixed it. A fully functioning time-space GPS. I just want peace. Turns out resentment is corrosive and I hate it.
Steve Rogers Me too.
Tony Stark We got a shot at getting these stones, but I gotta tell you my priorities. Bring back what we lost, I hope, yes. Keep what I found, I have to at all costs. And maybe not die trying would be nice.
Steve Rogers [Offering his hand] Sounds like a deal.
Steve Rogers [Shakes Tony's hand and he gives him back his shield] Tony, I don't know.
Tony Stark Why? He made it for you. Plus, honestly I have to get it out of the garage before Morgan takes it sledding.
Steve Rogers Thank you, Tony.
Tony Stark Will you keep that a little quiet? Didn't bring one for the whole team. We are getting an old team, yeah?
Steve Rogers We're working on that right now.
Morgan Stark Tell me a story.
Tony Stark A story. Once upon a time, a little girl went to bed. The end.
Morgan Stark That isn't all of the whole story.
Tony Stark Come on, that's your favorite story.
Tony Stark imagine you're SHIELD, running a quasi-fascistic intelligence organization. Where do you hide it?
Steve Rogers In plain sight.
Tony Stark [referring to Howard's pregnant wife] How far along is she?
Howard Stark I don't know. She's at the point where she can't stand the sound of my chewing. I guess I'll be eating dinner in the pantry again.
Tony Stark I have a little girl.
Howard Stark A girl would be nice. Less of a chance she'd turn out exactly like me.
Tony Stark What'd be so awful about that?
Howard Stark Let's just say that the greater good has rarely outweighed my own self-interests.
Hawkeye [traveling through space with Widow] We're a long way from Budapest.
Scott Lang You never wanted a time heist. You... you weren't on board with the time heist.
Tony Stark I dropped the ball.
Scott Lang You ruined the time heist.
Tony Stark Is that what I did?
Scott Lang Yeah.
Natasha Romanoff [after Tony's refusal to help] Well, he's scared.
Steve Rogers He's not wrong.
Scott Lang Yeah, but, I mean, what are... what are... what are we gonna do? We need him. What, are we gonna stop?
Steve Rogers No, I wanna do it right. We're gonna need a really big brain.
Scott Lang Bigger than his?
Steve Rogers What happened?
Tony Stark We messed with time. It tends to mess back.
Steve Rogers What are you doing here?
Tony Stark It's the EPR Paradox. Instead of pushing Lang through time, you might've wound up pushing time through Lang. It's tricky, dangerous. Somebody could have cautioned you against it.
Steve Rogers You did.
Tony Stark Oh, did I? Well, thank God I'm here.
Steve Rogers All right, we all have our assignments. Two stones uptown, one stone, down.
Rocket Alright, Heartbreaker. She's alone. This is our shot. Thor? Thor!
Thor I can do this. I can't do this.
Rocket Who's the fancy broad?
Thor It's my Mother. She dies today.
Rocket Oh. That's today?
Tony Stark All right, you're up, little buddy. There's our stone.
Ant-Man Alright. Flick me.
Ant-Man That wasn't supposed to happen, was it?
Tony Stark Oh, we blew it.
Howard Stark You're not one of those beatniks, are you Potts?
Scott Lang Look, if you do this and this doesn't work, you're not coming back.
Tony Stark Thanks for the pep talk, pissant.
Frigga What are you doing? You're better off leaving the sneaking to your brother.
Scott Lang What's in New Jersey?
Nebula You're weak.
Nebula I'm you.
Tony Stark So, flowers and sauerkraut. You got a big date tonight?
Natasha Romanoff bet the raccoon didn't have to climb a mountain.
Clint Barton Technically, he's not a raccoon, you know.
Natasha Romanoff Oh, whatever. He eats garbage.
Howard Stark m looking for Dr. Zola. Have you seen him?
Tony Stark Yeah, no, Dr. Zol - no, I haven't seen a soul.
Steve Rogers Where are you going?
Carol Danvers To kill Thanos.
Natasha Romanoff Hey. You know we usually work as a team here.
Thanos I am - inevitable.
Tony Stark And I - am - Iron Man.
Bruce Banner If you travel to the past, that past becomes your future, then your former present becomes the past, which can't now be changed by your new future!
Steve Rogers Okay, so the "how" works. Now we gotta figure out the "when," and the "where."
Clint Barton Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Ok, I'll do my best.
Rocket As promises go, that was pretty lame.
Rocket Alright. Here's the deal, Tubby: You're gonna charm her and I'm gonna poke her with this thing and extract the Reality Stone and get gone, lickety-split.
Thor I'll be right back, okay? There's a wine cellar, that's just down there.
[first lines]
Clint Barton Can you see?
