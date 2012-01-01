[last lines]
Sam Wilson
[after Cap travels through time to return the Infinity Stones, he reappears on a bench nearby, now an elderly man]
Cap?
Old Steve Rogers
Hi, Sam.
Sam Wilson
So did something go wrong, or did something go right?
Old Steve Rogers
Well, after I put the Stones back, I thought... maybe I'll try some of that life that Tony was telling me to get.
Old Steve Rogers
It was beautiful.
Old Steve Rogers
Thank you.
Sam Wilson
Only thing bumming me out is the fact that I have to live in a world without Captain America.
Old Steve Rogers
Oh, that reminds me...
[revels a new Captain America shield]
Old Steve Rogers
Try it on.
[With Bucky nodding his approval, Sam picks up the shield and holds it like Cap would]
Old Steve Rogers
How does it feel?
Old Steve Rogers
It isn't.
Old Steve Rogers
[Shakes Sam's hand]
That's why it's yours.
Sam Wilson
[notices wedding band on Cap's ring finger]
You wanna tell me about her?
Old Steve Rogers
[smiles]
No. No, I don't think I will.