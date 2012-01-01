Thanos [fighting back the Avenger's army] Where's Nebula?

Corvus Glaive She's not responding.

[points to Hawkeye running with the gauntlet. Hawkeye makes his way through the battlefield, firing his arrows. As Thanos's forces close in on him, Black Panther uses his suit's energy to blast them back]

Black Panther Clint! Give it to me.

[Hawkeye hands over the gauntlet. Black Panther makes his way through the battlefield. His suit absorbs the laser-fire, and he punches the ground, releasing the energy back at the forces surrounding him. As he prepares to move on, Thanos's double edged sword strikes him, knocking the gauntlet out of his hands. The sword returns to Thanos, who starts to move toward Black Panther, but Scarlet Witch lands in his path. She stares at Thanos with pure rage]

Scarlet Witch You took everything from me.

Thanos I don't even know who you are.

Scarlet Witch You will.

[She began uses her powers to lift two huge piles of debris and throws them at Thanos. She begins to blast him repeatedly. Black Panther runs toward the gauntlet, but it's lifted by Ebony Maw's powers. Black Panther grabs the gauntlet and Ebony Maw starts to pull him toward him]

Spider-Man I got it!

[swings toward Black Panther. Black Panther throws the gauntlet up and Spider-Man snags it with a web-line. As he lands, Outriders begin to close in on him]