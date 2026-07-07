Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Blue Baby
Blue Baby
, 2026
Hetki ennen valoa
Finland, Lithuania, Bulgaria / Drama
Trailers
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Going
0
Not going
0
Blue Baby
Teaser
Teaser
Synopsis
A specialist nurse is given responsibility for a baby boy with a serious heart condition in the middle of nurses’ strike. She is left balancing between her own family, the baby boy and her loyalty for nurses’ cause.
Expand
Cast
Laura Birn
Inka
Oona Airola
Leni
Jussi Vatanen
Kari
Mari Rantasila
Tuula, Nurse
Kaarina Hazard
Anna-Liisa, Nurse
Iikka Forss
Heart Surgeon
Eero Saarinen
Man With Dogs
Ilkka Heiskanen
Grandma's Boyfriend
Anna-Sofia Tuominen
Nuutti Konttinen
Sari Siikander
Kardo Shiwan
Director
Klaus Härö
Writer
Kirsi Vikman
,
Jimmy Karlsson
Composer
Matti Bye
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Finland / Lithuania / Bulgaria
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
11 September 2026
Release date
11 September 2026
Finland
Budget
€2,077,000
Production
Filmas, Making Movies Oy, Soul Food
Also known as
Hetki ennen valoa, Blue Baby
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Film Trailers
All trailers
Blue Baby
Teaser
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree