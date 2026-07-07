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Poster of Blue Baby
Blue Baby - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Blue Baby

Blue Baby

, 2026
Hetki ennen valoa
Finland, Lithuania, Bulgaria / Drama
Trailers
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Poster of Blue Baby
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Blue Baby - Teaser
Blue Baby  Teaser

Synopsis

A specialist nurse is given responsibility for a baby boy with a serious heart condition in the middle of nurses’ strike. She is left balancing between her own family, the baby boy and her loyalty for nurses’ cause.

Cast

Laura Birn
Laura Birn
Inka
Oona Airola
Oona Airola
Leni
Jussi Vatanen
Kari
Mari Rantasila
Tuula, Nurse
Kaarina Hazard
Anna-Liisa, Nurse
Iikka Forss
Heart Surgeon
Eero Saarinen
Man With Dogs
Ilkka Heiskanen
Grandma's Boyfriend
Anna-Sofia Tuominen
Nuutti Konttinen
Sari Siikander
Kardo Shiwan
Director Klaus Härö
Writer Kirsi Vikman, Jimmy Karlsson
Composer Matti Bye
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland / Lithuania / Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 11 September 2026
Release date
11 September 2026 Finland
Budget €2,077,000
Production Filmas, Making Movies Oy, Soul Food
Also known as
Hetki ennen valoa, Blue Baby

Film rating

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Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

All trailers
Blue Baby - Teaser
Blue Baby Teaser
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