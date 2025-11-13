Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 2004

Top films of 2004

Howl's Moving Castle 8.5
1 Howl's Moving Castle
Anime, Fairy Tale, Sci-Fi, Romantic 2004, Japan
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 8.3
2 Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2004, USA
Spider-Man 2 8.2
3 Spider-Man 2
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2004, USA
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban 8.2
4 Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2004, USA / Great Britain
The Notebook 8.1
5 The Notebook
Drama, Romantic 2004, USA
Hellboy 8.0
6 Hellboy
Comedy 2004, USA
Shrek 2 8.0
7 Shrek 2
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Family 2004, USA
The Butterfly Effect 7.9
8 The Butterfly Effect
Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2004, USA
Troy 7.9
9 Troy
History, Adventure 2004, USA / Malta / Great Britain
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 7.9
10 Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2004, USA
The Terminal 7.8
11 The Terminal
Romantic, Drama 2004, USA
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey 7.7
12 Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey
Family, Fairy Tale, Animation 2004, Russia
I, Robot 7.7
13 I, Robot
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller 2004, USA
Kung Fu Hustle 7.7
14 Kung Fu Hustle
Comedy, Action 2004, Hong Kong / China
Finding Neverland 7.6
15 Finding Neverland
Biography, Family, Drama 2004, Great Britain / USA
Dawn of the Dead 7.6
16 Dawn of the Dead
Action, Horror, Thriller, Drama 2004, USA
Saw 7.5
17 Saw
Horror, Thriller, Crime 2004, USA
The Passion of the Christ 7.5
18 The Passion of the Christ
Drama 2004, USA
The Phantom of the Opera 7.5
19 The Phantom of the Opera
Drama, Thriller, Musical, Fairy Tale, Romantic 2004, USA / Great Britain
Blade: Trinity 7.4
20 Blade: Trinity
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Horror, Thriller 2004, USA
Secret Window 7.3
21 Secret Window
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2004, USA
The Aviator 7.3
22 The Aviator
Drama 2004, USA / Germany
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie 7.2
23 The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Family 2004, USA
The Day After Tomorrow 7.2
24 The Day After Tomorrow
Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi, Drama 2004, USA
National Treasure 7.2
25 National Treasure
Adventure 2004, USA
A Driver for Vera 7.1
26 A Driver for Vera
Romantic, Drama, Thriller 2004, Russia / Ukraine
50 First Dates 7.1
27 50 First Dates
Romantic, Comedy 2004, USA
The Chronicles of Riddick 7.1
28 The Chronicles of Riddick
Adventure, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action 2004, USA
Van Helsing 7.0
29 Van Helsing
Adventure, Horror, Action, Fairy Tale 2004, USA / Czechia
A Series of Unfortunate Events 6.9
30 A Series of Unfortunate Events
Comedy, Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure 2004, USA / Germany
Night Watch 6.7
31 Night Watch
Fairy Tale, Sci-Fi, Drama 2004, Russia
Shark Tale 6.7
32 Shark Tale
Comedy, Animation 2004, USA
Meet the Fockers 6.7
33 Meet the Fockers
Comedy 2004, USA
The Grudge 6.6
34 The Grudge
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2004, Japan / USA / Germany
Resident Evil: Apocalypse 6.6
35 Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2004, Germany / France / Great Britain / Canada
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason 6.4
36 Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2004, Great Britain
Ocean's Twelve 6.4
37 Ocean's Twelve
Action, Comedy, Thriller, Crime 2004, USA / Australia
King Arthur 6.3
38 King Arthur
Drama, Action, War, Adventure 2004, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
The Stepford Wives 6.2
39 The Stepford Wives
Musical, Drama, Thriller, Comedy 2004, USA
Alexander 6.2
40 Alexander
Drama, Adventure, War 2004, USA / Germany / France
Catwoman 6.2
41 Catwoman
Action, Adventure, Crime, Sci-Fi 2004, USA / Australia
Smeshariki 6.2
42 Smeshariki
Family, Animation 2004, Russia
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed 6.1
43 Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Comedy, Family, Adventure 2004, USA
Alien vs. Predator 6.0
44 Alien vs. Predator
Action, Horror, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, War 2004, USA / Canada / Germany / Greece / Great Britain
Garfield 5.7
45 Garfield
Family, Comedy, Animation 2004, USA
32 dekabrya 4.9
46 32 dekabrya
Comedy 2004, Russia
