Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.5
Kinoafisha
Films
Pet svestek
6.5
Pet svestek
, 2026
Pet svestek
Czechia / Comedy
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
6.5
Going
0
Not going
0
Cast
Oldřich Kaiser
Petr Kostka
Petr Lnenicka
Petra Špalková
Dana Syslová
Jan Vlasák
Lenka Termerová
Director
Jan Svěrák
Writer
Jan Svěrák
,
Jack Sidey
Composer
Nina Kohout
,
Michal Novinski
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechia
Production year
2026
World premiere
28 May 2026
Release date
28 May 2026
Czechia
Worldwide Gross
$934,296
Production
Biograf Jan Sverak
Also known as
Pet svestek, Pět švestek
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 28 July 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree