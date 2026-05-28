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Poster of Pet svestek
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Pet svestek
6.5

Pet svestek

, 2026
Pet svestek
Czechia / Comedy
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Pet svestek
6.5
Going 0
Not going 0

Cast

Oldřich Kaiser
Oldřich Kaiser
Petr Kostka
Petr Lnenicka
Petra Špalková
Dana Syslová
Jan Vlasák
Lenka Termerová
Director Jan Svěrák
Writer Jan Svěrák, Jack Sidey
Composer Nina Kohout, Michal Novinski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Production year 2026
World premiere 28 May 2026
Release date
28 May 2026 Czechia
Worldwide Gross $934,296
Production Biograf Jan Sverak
Also known as
Pet svestek, Pět švestek

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 28 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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