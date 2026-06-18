Kráťa, a manager on the verge of complete burnout, agrees to the request of his sick father Miloš and decides to take over the management of the dilapidated summer children's camp, where he once went as a child. Immediately upon arrival, Kráťa comes into conflict with the camp's staff, led by Cyril, who has been grinding his teeth for the summer. However, the situation really escalates when a hygiene inspector arrives, where Kráťa's longtime love from the camp, Anežka Svobodová, works, and now lives with his former arch-rival, now a powerful local businessman Karel. And to complicate the situation even more, it turns out that Karel has completely different intentions for the place where the camp is located... Kráťa thus faces not only a crumbling building and unexpected feelings, but also gradually finds his way back to his father - a man who is trying to repair his relationship with his wife. However, this unexpected summer in an old familiar place brings a chance for a new beginning. Maybe for them, maybe for others who, despite the circumstances, discover their own summer loves here.