Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of After dinner
Kinoafisha Films After dinner

After dinner

, 2026
Po večerce
Czechia / Romantic, Family, Comedy
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of After dinner
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Kráťa, a manager on the verge of complete burnout, agrees to the request of his sick father Miloš and decides to take over the management of the dilapidated summer children's camp, where he once went as a child. Immediately upon arrival, Kráťa comes into conflict with the camp's staff, led by Cyril, who has been grinding his teeth for the summer. However, the situation really escalates when a hygiene inspector arrives, where Kráťa's longtime love from the camp, Anežka Svobodová, works, and now lives with his former arch-rival, now a powerful local businessman Karel. And to complicate the situation even more, it turns out that Karel has completely different intentions for the place where the camp is located... Kráťa thus faces not only a crumbling building and unexpected feelings, but also gradually finds his way back to his father - a man who is trying to repair his relationship with his wife. However, this unexpected summer in an old familiar place brings a chance for a new beginning. Maybe for them, maybe for others who, despite the circumstances, discover their own summer loves here.

Cast

Vladimír Polívka
Eva Podzimková
Václav Neužil
Ondrej Pavelka
Dana Batulková
Maximilián Dolanský
Stanislav Majer
Hana Vagnerová
Hana Vagnerová
Petra Nesvacilova
Jaroslav Plesl
Jaroslav Plesl
Tomás Havlínek
Stepanka Ligas
Director Dan Pánek
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2026
World premiere 18 June 2026
Release date
25 June 2026 Czechia
18 June 2026 Slovakia
Also known as
Naše léto, Letní lásky

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more