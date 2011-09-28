Меню
Wickie auf großer Fahrt 18+
Страна Германия
Продолжительность 1 час 36 минут
Год выпуска 2011
Премьера в мире 28 сентября 2011
Дата выхода
28 сентября 2011 Германия
2 декабря 2011 Испания
17 октября 2012 Франция
Бюджет €11 000 000
Сборы в мире $20 796 153
Производство Rat Pack Filmproduktion, Constantin Film, B.A. Filmproduktion
Другие названия
Wickie auf großer Fahrt, Vicky and the Treasure of the Gods, Wickie en de schat van de goden, Vic le viking 2: Le marteau de Thor, Vicke Viking, Vickie e o Tesouro dos Deuses, Vicky e il tesoro degli dei, Vicky el viking i el martell de Thor, Vicky el vikingo y el martillo de Thor, Vicky Và Báu Vật Của Chúa, Vicky Ve Tanrıların Hazinesi, Wickie and the Treasure of the Gods, Wickie hosszú útja, Вики, маленький викинг 2, ビッケと神々の秘宝, 維京小海盜, 维京小海盗
Режиссер
Кристиан Диттер
Кристиан Диттер
