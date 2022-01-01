Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Марджори Морнингстар Марджори Морнингстар
Киноафиша Фильмы Марджори Морнингстар Музыка из фильма «Марджори Морнингстар» (1958)
Marjorie Morningstar Марджори Морнингстар 1958 / США
6.2 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из фильма «Марджори Морнингстар» (1958)

Marjorie Morningstar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Marjorie Morningstar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 11 композиций. Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra, Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra, Джин Келли
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Overture: Marjorie Morningstar / A Very Precious Love Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Fain 4:00
2 Uncle Samson Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Steiner 3:26
3 South Wind Blues Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / R. Rayburn 2:41
4 Noel and Marjorie / The Lake Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Steiner 4:49
5 Fiesta / Rock Cucaracha / Bullfight Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra 5:57
6 Just One Girl Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Udall 2:23
7 A Very Precious Love Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra, Джин Келли / Fain 2:06
8 Uncle Samson's Death Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Steiner 2:19
9 Fame Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Swerling 2:48
10 Noel and Marjorie's Decision Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Steiner 3:52
11 Finale: A Very Precious Love / Marjorie Morningstar Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Fain 3:43
Доступен список песен из фильма «Марджори Морнингстар» (1958) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Марджори Морнингстар» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
