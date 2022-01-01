|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Overture: Marjorie Morningstar / A Very Precious Love
|Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Fain
|4:00
|2
|Uncle Samson
|Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Steiner
|3:26
|3
|South Wind Blues
|Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / R. Rayburn
|2:41
|4
|Noel and Marjorie / The Lake
|Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Steiner
|4:49
|5
|Fiesta / Rock Cucaracha / Bullfight
|Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra
|5:57
|6
|Just One Girl
|Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Udall
|2:23
|7
|A Very Precious Love
|Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra, Джин Келли / Fain
|2:06
|8
|Uncle Samson's Death
|Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Steiner
|2:19
|9
|Fame
|Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Swerling
|2:48
|10
|Noel and Marjorie's Decision
|Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Steiner
|3:52
|11
|Finale: A Very Precious Love / Marjorie Morningstar
|Ray Heindorf and His Orchestra / Fain
|3:43