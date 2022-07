1 I Can See In Color Mary J. Blige / LaNeah 5:33

2 He Is The Joy Donna Allen / Brian Tappert 7:45

3 Was That All It Was Jean Carn 3:43

4 Did You Ever See A Dream Walking Sunny Gale / Mack Gordon 2:27

5 Come Into My House Queen Latifah / Mark James 4:13

6 Just A Closer Walk With Thee Mahalia Jackson / Народные 1:51

7 Love Is The Message (feat. The Three Degrees) MFSB / Leon Huff 4:06

8 Now That I Know Who I Am Nona Hendryx 4:17

9 System LaBelle / Nona Hendryx 5:33

10 Somethin's Comin' My Way Grace Hightower / Dan Manjovi 4:33

11 It Took A Long Time LaBelle / Bob Crewe 4:03