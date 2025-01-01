It all starts with childhood scares – even preschoolers tell each other scary stories. Well, it's understandable; they can still believe in monsters in the closet, under the bed, or outside the window. But, as the history of the horror genre shows, even completely grown and respectable people enjoy getting scared by reading such books and watching such movies!

Five Scariest Horror Movies About Monsters and Creatures

It's simple: adrenaline, the stress hormone, is essential for the human body. If there's not enough of it – depression may develop! This doesn't mean you need to engage in extreme sports and risk your life. It's easier to watch a horror movie and really get scared! All of the following films are produced in the USA.

“It” 2017

In 1988, little Georgie Denbrough meets a terrifying death – someone hiding in the sewers tears his arm off when the boy reaches for a paper boat. This is Derry, a town where terrible things happen to children. Georgie's older brother Bill and his friends call themselves the Losers' Club and, with varying success, stand up to local bullies. But their main battle is ahead – not against school bullies, but against a creature that masquerades as a clown, and who knows what else...

Pennywise’s dentures made actor Bill Skarsgård excessively drooly, but director Eddie Muschietti approved: the drooling highlighted the clown’s predatory nature.

“Pacific Rim” 2013

Humanity has been at war with sea monsters called Kaiju, emerging from the ocean. Human strength is useless against them, so giant robots are created to fight them. Pilots directly interface with the robots through neural interfaces – brain-to-combat system contact. Gradually, the fighting robots are taken out. Then scientist Newton Geiszler suspects something about the remains of a destroyed monster. His conclusions are terrifying...

While the giant monsters were mostly created with CGI, a real version of them was made using costumes.

“Somnia” 2016

The Hobson couple lost their young son. To ease the pain of their loss, they adopt a boy named Cody, the same age as their son. They're not at all alarmed by the troubling events that happened with Cody's previous foster families: one couple vanished, another's mother died, and the father went mad. Soon, Jesse and Mark notice an extraordinary phenomenon: when Cody sleeps and dreams, his dreams become reality...

Initially, the butterflies in his night visions lacked antennae. But after a classmate of Cody’s adds antennae to a butterfly he draws, they all get antennae (a hint that the child's dreams can be influenced).

“The Thing” 2011

Researchers in Antarctica discover something resembling a man-made structure in the ice. There’s a theory it could be a spaceship. Nearby, an unknown creature is frozen in the ice. It’s brought to a research station, and they decide to take tissue samples for analysis. The creature reacts to the attempt to take a piece from it – it wakes up and escapes...

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Kate Lloyd) admitted in an interview that her character was inspired by Ellen Ripley, the central character from the “Alien” franchise.

“A Quiet Place” 2018

After a meteor shower, Earth suffers an invasion of “death angels,” blind creatures with invulnerable armor and extremely sensitive hearing. They love this planet – people are so noisy! Now, anyone who wants to survive has to maintain complete silence. The Abbott family is no exception, but it’s hard to achieve perfect silence with small children...

John Krasinski, the director and one of the main actors, was proud of the compliment he received on Twitter from Stephen King: he called his work outstanding, and the acting of the cast incredible.