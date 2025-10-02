Menu
18+
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Synopsis
Trapped in their Hollywood Hills home, a family fights for survival when caught between a raging wildfire and a pack of savage coyotes.
Coyotes
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
2 October 2025
Release date
23 January 2026
Russia
Global Film
20 November 2025
Kazakhstan
18+
20 November 2025
Kyrgyzstan
16+
2 October 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$7,282
Production
Capstone Pictures, Gramercy Park Media, Jaguar Bite
Also known as
Coyotes, Kojoty, Ночь койота, 狼來了
Director
Colin Minihan
Cast
Mila Harris
Brittany Allen
Justin Long
Kate Bosworth
Katherine McNamara
Film rating
5.5
5.5
11
votes
4.8
IMDb
Film Trailers
Coyotes
Trailer in russian
1
0
Stills
