Poster of Coyotes
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Coyotes

Coyotes

Coyotes 18+
Synopsis

Trapped in their Hollywood Hills home, a family fights for survival when caught between a raging wildfire and a pack of savage coyotes.
Coyotes - trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 2 October 2025
Release date
23 January 2026 Russia Global Film
20 November 2025 Kazakhstan 18+
20 November 2025 Kyrgyzstan 16+
2 October 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $7,282
Production Capstone Pictures, Gramercy Park Media, Jaguar Bite
Also known as
Coyotes, Kojoty, Ночь койота, 狼來了
Director
Colin Minihan
Cast
Mila Harris
Mila Harris
Brittany Allen
Justin Long
Kate Bosworth
Katherine McNamara
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Horror Films with Monsters and Creatures Horror Films with Monsters and Creatures

Film rating

5.5
Rate 11 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Coyotes - trailer in russian
Coyotes Trailer in russian
Stills
