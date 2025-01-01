Mental disorders are a sad and frightening, yet inexplicably captivating topic for viewers. The human mind is limitless and holds many secrets, sometimes leading to incredible consequences.

Five Unforgettable Films About Mental Disorders

People suffering from mental pathologies may stand out vividly from others, or they may behave completely normally, only occasionally showing signs of illness during episodes. Some inherit mental disorders genetically, others are changed by serious trauma or emotional shock, and some transform under the irreversible passage of time. All these people are unhappy in their own way. Films on this topic show how the lives of the sick and their loved ones change, and what mental pathologies can lead to.

“The Iron Lady” 2011

Meryl Streep won an Oscar for her role in this biographical film about Margaret Thatcher. The movie depicts the final years of the former British Prime Minister. The famous woman suffers from senile dementia — an age-related decline of the mind. She spends most of her time on her estate, trying to make her days more bearable. Occasionally, she visits a store or walks on the terrace. She is haunted by hallucinations and can begin conversations with people who don’t exist. Margaret is overwhelmed by endless memories of past victories, accomplishments, and youth.

Following the stream of the heroine’s consciousness, the viewer is transported to Thatcher’s youth and learns how the first woman in British politics began her path and what preceded her career.

“Shutter Island” 2009

On a desolate and grim island lies a psychiatric hospital for the criminally insane. One of the clinic’s patients mysteriously disappears despite the heavy security and the surrounding open ocean, where even supply boats arrive on a strict schedule. Two detectives — Teddy, who suffers from migraines, and his partner Chuck — arrive to investigate.

Soon they discover that the hospital administration is hiding a terrible secret…

“The Aviator” 2004

Howard Hughes becomes an orphan and heir to a fortune barely into his twenties. He begins filming a movie about aviation during World War I. He pours a massive sum into the project, and inspired by the experience, he learns to fly, discovering his life’s calling. After the film’s success, Hughes plans to invest heavily in developing a new reconnaissance aircraft. Soon it becomes evident that the protagonist suffers from worsening obsessive-compulsive disorder.

The intelligence services begin to investigate the newly minted billionaire and uncover incredible secrets…

“Breaking the Waves” 1996

Bess, a modest woman raised in a strict society, gets married. Her husband, Jan, works on an oil rig. During one of his assignments, he suffers a terrible injury and returns home paralyzed.

Tormented by guilt, he makes an unusual request: he wants his wife to sleep with other men and describe the encounters to him in vivid detail.

“Philadelphia” 1993

Young and successful lawyer Andrew Beckett is suddenly fired from his firm, accused of incompetence. But the protagonist is certain that’s not the real reason. He believes his colleagues found out about his HIV status and sexual orientation. Determined to seek justice, he struggles to find a capable attorney. The man he relies on turns out to be a fierce homophobe and paranoid.