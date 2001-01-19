|31 October 2002
|Russia
|16+
|9 June 2016
|Australia
|16 April 2002
|Belgium
|24 September 2003
|Brazil
|7 December 2001
|Cameroon
|26 November 2001
|Chile
|7 June 2002
|Denmark
|24 July 2019
|France
|21 September 2021
|Germany
|27 August 2004
|Great Britain
|27 December 2001
|Hong Kong
|22 May 2003
|Hungary
|16 March 2026
|Iceland
|16 year age limit
|25 October 2002
|India
|26 October 2001
|Indonesia
|23 December 2016
|Ireland
|19 November 2004
|Italy
|31 August 2002
|Japan
|31 October 2002
|Kazakhstan
|9 March 2026
|Lithuania
|N13
|19 January 2001
|Mexico
|20 June 2002
|Netherlands
|16 April 2026
|Panama
|24 October 2001
|Philippines
|10 November 2025
|Poland
|11 October 2002
|Portugal
|22 November 2002
|South Korea
|5 July 2002
|Spain
|11 December 2020
|Taiwan
|13 June 2003
|Turkey
|31 March 2017
|USA
|31 October 2002
|Ukraine
At the wrap party marking the end of production, Seth Rogen and Jake Gyllenhaal conceded they had absolutely no clue what the film was about.