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Poster of Donnie Darko
7.4
Donnie Darko - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Donnie Darko
7.4

Donnie Darko

, 2001
Donnie Darko
USA / Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Donnie Darko
7.4
Donnie Darko - Trailer
Donnie Darko  Trailer

Synopsis

A troubled teenager is plagued by visions of a man in a large rabbit suit who manipulates him to commit a series of crimes, after he narrowly escapes a bizarre accident.

Cast

Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal
Donnie Darko
Jena Malone
Jena Malone
Gretchen Ross
Mary McDonnell
Mary McDonnell
Rose Darko
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore
Patrick Swayze
Patrick Swayze
Jim Cunningham
Katharine Ross
Noah Wyle
Noah Wyle
Beth Grant
Beth Grant
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Elizabeth Darko
Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen
Holmes Osborne
Eddie Darko
Daveigh Chase
Daveigh Chase
Samantha Darko
Director Richard Kelley
Writer Richard Kelley
Composer Michael Andrews
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 8 September 2011
World premiere 19 January 2001
Release date
31 October 2002 Russia 16+
9 June 2016 Australia
16 April 2002 Belgium
24 September 2003 Brazil
7 December 2001 Cameroon
26 November 2001 Chile
7 June 2002 Denmark
24 July 2019 France
21 September 2021 Germany
27 August 2004 Great Britain
27 December 2001 Hong Kong
22 May 2003 Hungary
16 March 2026 Iceland 16 year age limit
25 October 2002 India
26 October 2001 Indonesia
23 December 2016 Ireland
19 November 2004 Italy
31 August 2002 Japan
31 October 2002 Kazakhstan
9 March 2026 Lithuania N13
19 January 2001 Mexico
20 June 2002 Netherlands
16 April 2026 Panama
24 October 2001 Philippines
10 November 2025 Poland
11 October 2002 Portugal
22 November 2002 South Korea
5 July 2002 Spain
11 December 2020 Taiwan
13 June 2003 Turkey
31 March 2017 USA
31 October 2002 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $6,000,000
Worldwide Gross $7,509,519
Production Pandora Cinema, Flower Films (II), Adam Fields Productions
Also known as
Donnie Darko, Donni Darko, Дони Дарко, Донни Дарко, Doni Darko, Donijs Darko, Donis Darko, Donnie Darko: The Director's Cut, Ντόνι Ντάρκο, Донні Дарко, डॉनी डार्को, ドニー・ダーコ, 唐尼・达克, 怵目驚魂28天, 死亡幻觉, Donnie Darko - Fürchte die Dunkelheit, Donnie Darko (Director's Cut), Donnie Darko - Karanlık Yolculuk

Film rating

7.4
Rate 28 votes
8 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1166 In the Sci-Fi genre  148 In the Fantasy genre  83 In the Drama genre  544 In films of USA  713 In films of 2001  19
Updated 24 July 2026

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