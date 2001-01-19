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Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Donnie Darko

Why are you wearing that stupid man suit?

Frank Why are you wearing that stupid man suit?

Why are you wearing that stupid bunny suit?

Donnie Why are you wearing that stupid bunny suit?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.