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Poster of Crazy Old Lady
5.5
Crazy Old Lady - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Crazy Old Lady
5.5

Crazy Old Lady

, 2025
Vieja loca
Argentina, France, Spain / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Tickets Trailers
Going 9
Not going 7
Tickets
Poster of Crazy Old Lady
5.5
Tickets
Going 9
Not going 7
Crazy Old Lady - Dubbed trailer
Crazy Old Lady  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Pedro receives a desperate message from an ex-girlfriend asking him to look after her senile mother, Alicia. What seems like a simple mission soon becomes his worst nightmare. Pedro needs to escape; but Alicia won’t let him...

Cast

Carmen Maura
Carmen Maura
Alicia
Daniel Hendler
Daniel Hendler
Pedro
Agustina Liendo
Laura
Emma Cetrángolo
Emma Cetrángolo
Elena
Camila Peralta
Camila Peralta
Victoria
Johanna Chiefo
Johanna Chiefo
Ezequiel Díaz
Ezequiel Díaz
Ramiro
Ana Belati
Mujer laguna 1
Mercedes Menzidabal
Mujer laguna 2
Olivia Nuss
Olivia Nuss
Mujer laguna 3
Tamara Rocca
Tamara Rocca
Mujer laguna 4
Director Martín Mauregui
Writer Martín Mauregui
Composer Pedro Osuna
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina / France / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 16 January 2026
World premiere 21 September 2025
Release date
23 July 2026 Russia Русский репортаж 18+
13 November 2025 Argentina +16
10 October 2025 Spain 16
22 May 2026 Turkey 16+
13 November 2025 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $201,075
Production Bambú Producciones, La Unión de los Ríos, Películas la Trini
Also known as
Vieja loca, Crazy Old Lady, Crazy Lady, Hull vanamoor, Manyak, Stara wariatka, Velha Louca, Безумная старуха

Film rating

5.5
Rate 11 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

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Crazy Old Lady - Dubbed trailer
Crazy Old Lady Dubbed trailer
Crazy Old Lady - Trailer
Crazy Old Lady Trailer
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Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park Mosfilm
20:00 from 700 ₽
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Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
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Sinema Park Mosfilm g. Moskva, Mosfilmovskaya, 1, str. 44
2D
20:00 from 700 ₽
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