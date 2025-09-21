Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.5
Kinoafisha
Films
Crazy Old Lady
5.5
Crazy Old Lady
, 2025
Vieja loca
Argentina, France, Spain / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Tickets
Trailers
Going
9
Not going
7
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
5.5
Tickets
Going
9
Not going
7
Crazy Old Lady
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
Pedro receives a desperate message from an ex-girlfriend asking him to look after her senile mother, Alicia. What seems like a simple mission soon becomes his worst nightmare. Pedro needs to escape; but Alicia won’t let him...
Expand
Cast
Carmen Maura
Alicia
Daniel Hendler
Pedro
Agustina Liendo
Laura
Emma Cetrángolo
Elena
Camila Peralta
Victoria
Johanna Chiefo
Ezequiel Díaz
Ramiro
Ana Belati
Mujer laguna 1
Mercedes Menzidabal
Mujer laguna 2
Olivia Nuss
Mujer laguna 3
Tamara Rocca
Mujer laguna 4
Director
Martín Mauregui
Writer
Martín Mauregui
Composer
Pedro Osuna
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Argentina / France / Spain
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
16 January 2026
World premiere
21 September 2025
Release date
23 July 2026
Russia
Русский репортаж
18+
13 November 2025
Argentina
+16
10 October 2025
Spain
16
22 May 2026
Turkey
16+
13 November 2025
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$201,075
Production
Bambú Producciones, La Unión de los Ríos, Películas la Trini
Also known as
Vieja loca, Crazy Old Lady, Crazy Lady, Hull vanamoor, Manyak, Stara wariatka, Velha Louca, Безумная старуха
More
Film rating
5.5
Rate
11
votes
5.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Film Trailers
All trailers
Crazy Old Lady
Dubbed trailer
0
0
Crazy Old Lady
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Quotes
Alicia
Bite me.
Pedro
Bite me. Bite me.
Alicia
Bite me. That's what you used to tell me.
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park Mosfilm
20:00
from 700 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
22 July
from 700 ₽
All cinemas
Similar films for Crazy Old Lady
The grandmother
Horror
2021, Spain / France
5.0
Relic
Drama, Horror, Mystery
2020, Australia / USA
6.0
The Visit
Comedy, Horror
2015, USA
6.0
The Skeleton Key
Romantic, Thriller, Drama
2005, USA
6.0
Misery
Drama, Thriller
1990, USA
7.0
Film in Collections
Films About Revenge
Films About Mental Disorders
Psychological Thriller Movies
«Crazy Old Lady» now playing
Wed
22
How do I book tickets for Crazy Old Lady?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Sinema Park Mosfilm
g. Moskva, Mosfilmovskaya, 1, str. 44
2D
20:00
from 700 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree