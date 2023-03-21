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5.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Sight - Extended
5.7
Sight - Extended
, 2022
Sight - Extended
USA / Sci-Fi / 18+
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5.7
Synopsis
In a near future dominated by augmented-reality eyepieces, a troubled young man who suffers from agoraphobia experiences an unlikely transformation when he comes across a mysterious app that transforms every facet of his life into a game.
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Cast
Phillip Andre Botello
Alex
Andrew Riddell
Patrick
Nova Gaver
Emily
Deborah Aroshas
Angela
Andy Allen
Don
Andrew J Katers
Zack
Dave Bean
Car Salesman
Monica Edelhoff
Jane
Stephen William Menasche
Group host
Rey Torres
Marshall
Brien DiRito
Admin Maloy
Ori Inbar
Self
Director
Daniel Lazo
,
Eran May-Raz
Writer
Daniel Lazo
,
Eran May-Raz
Composer
Hanan Revivo
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
21 March 2023
World premiere
21 March 2023
Release date
3 November 2023
Spain
16
Budget
$400,000
Production
IM Films, Robot Genius, Sima Films
Also known as
Sight: Extended, Sight: Extended - Ohne Limit, Vista virtual, Новая реальность, Visão: Estendida
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Film rating
5.7
Rate
14
votes
5.5
IMDb
Write review
Updated 23 June 2024
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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