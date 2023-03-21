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Poster of Sight - Extended
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Sight - Extended
5.7

Sight - Extended

, 2022
Sight - Extended
USA / Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Sight - Extended
5.7

Synopsis

In a near future dominated by augmented-reality eyepieces, a troubled young man who suffers from agoraphobia experiences an unlikely transformation when he comes across a mysterious app that transforms every facet of his life into a game.

Cast

Phillip Andre Botello
Alex
Andrew Riddell
Patrick
Nova Gaver
Emily
Deborah Aroshas
Angela
Andy Allen
Don
Andrew J Katers
Zack
Dave Bean
Car Salesman
Monica Edelhoff
Jane
Stephen William Menasche
Group host
Rey Torres
Marshall
Brien DiRito
Admin Maloy
Ori Inbar
Self
Director Daniel Lazo, Eran May-Raz
Writer Daniel Lazo, Eran May-Raz
Composer Hanan Revivo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 21 March 2023
World premiere 21 March 2023
Release date
3 November 2023 Spain 16
Budget $400,000
Production IM Films, Robot Genius, Sima Films
Also known as
Sight: Extended, Sight: Extended - Ohne Limit, Vista virtual, Новая реальность, Visão: Estendida

Film rating

5.7
Rate 14 votes
5.5 IMDb
Write review
Updated 23 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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