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Poster of Rocky Balboa
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Rocky Balboa
7.3

Rocky Balboa

, 2006
Rocky Balboa
USA / Action, Sport, Drama / 18+
Poster of Rocky Balboa
7.3

Cast

Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Rocky Balboa
Burt Young
Paulie
Geraldine Hughes
Marie
Antonio Tarver
Mason 'The Line' Dixon
James Francis Kelly III
Steps
Tony Burton
Duke
Henry G. Sanders
Pedro Lovell
Keith Moyer
Lahmard Tate
Frank Traynor
Talia Shire
Adrian
Director Sylvester Stallone
Writer Sylvester Stallone
Composer Bill Conti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 9 February 2007
World premiere 20 December 2006
Release date
25 May 2007 Russia 16+
22 February 2007 Australia
25 January 2007 Belarus
9 February 2007 Brazil
21 December 2006 Canada
5 January 2007 Denmark
20 December 2006 Finland K-16
24 January 2007 France
8 February 2007 Germany
19 January 2007 Great Britain
22 February 2007 Greece
19 January 2007 Ireland 12A
12 January 2007 Italy
25 January 2007 Kazakhstan
18 January 2007 Netherlands
12 January 2007 Norway
9 March 2007 Poland
1 March 2007 Slovakia 12
14 February 2007 South Korea
12 January 2007 Spain
19 January 2007 Sweden
16 March 2007 Turkey
20 December 2006 USA
25 January 2007 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $24,000,000
Worldwide Gross $155,929,020
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Columbia Pictures, Revolution Studios
Also known as
Rocky Balboa, Rokki Balboa, Рокки Бальбоа, Rocky 6, Rocky VI, Rocky VI: Puncher's Chance, Rocky: The Final, Roki Balboa, Rokijs Balboa, Rokis Balboa, Tay Đấm Huyền Thoại 6, Ρόκι Μπαλμπόα, Роки Балбоа, Роккі Бальбоа, रॉकी बैलबोआ, ロッキー・ザ・ファイナル, 洛基：勇者無懼, 洛奇－拳王再臨, Rocky 6 Rocky Balboa, רוקי 6: רוקי בלבואה, Rocky 6 - Rocky Balboa, Rocky VI - Rocky Balboa, Роккі 6, Rocky 6 - Balboa, Rocky VI: Rocky Balboa, 록키 발보아

Film rating

7.3
Rate 26 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1334 In the Action genre  291 In the Sport genre  25 In the Drama genre  609 In films of USA  815 In films of 2006  25
Updated 9 December 2020

Quotes

Rocky Balboa You ain't gonna believe this, but you used to fit right here.
[taps on the inside of his hand]
Rocky Balboa I'd hold you up to say to your mother, "this kid's gonna be the best kid in the world. This kid's gonna be somebody better than anybody I ever knew." And you grew up good and wonderful. It was great just watching you, every day was like a privilige. Then the time come for you to be your own man and take on the world, and you did. But somewhere along the line, you changed. You stopped being you. You let people stick a finger in your face and tell you you're no good. And when things got hard, you started looking for something to blame, like a big shadow. Let me tell you something you already know. The world ain't all sunshine and rainbows. It's a very mean and nasty place and I don't care how tough you are it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done! Now if you know what you're worth then go out and get what you're worth. But ya gotta be willing to take the hits, and not pointing fingers saying you ain't where you wanna be because of him, or her, or anybody! Cowards do that and that ain't you! You're better than that! I'm always gonna love you no matter what. No matter what happens. You're my son and you're my blood. You're the best thing in my life. But until you start believing in yourself, ya ain't gonna have a life. Don't forget to visit your mother.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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