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Poster of One Breath
7.0
One Breath - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films One Breath
7.0

One Breath

, 2020
Odin vdokh
Russia / Sport, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of One Breath
7.0
One Breath - Trailer
One Breath  Trailer

Cast

Viktoriya Isakova
Viktoriya Isakova
Marina Gordeeva
Vladimir Yaglych
Vladimir Yaglych
Ignat Kaverin
Maksim Sukhanov
Maksim Sukhanov
Vadim Batyarov
Artyom Tkachenko
Artyom Tkachenko
Direktor sportivnogo instituta
Stasya Miloslavskaya
Stasya Miloslavskaya
Anya Gordeeva
Filipp Ershov
Filipp Ershov
Sasha Gordeev
Sergey Sosnovsky
Sergey Sosnovsky
Valeriy - otets Mariny
Vladislav Vetrov
Vladislav Vetrov
Vrach
Kristian Kiehling
Rupert
Veronika Kornienko
Veronika Kornienko
Marina 15 let
Director Elena Hazanova
Writer Alena Alova, Andrey Ivanov, Stanislav Gnezdilov, Dmitri Kotov
Composer Sergey Petukhov, Ilia Zelitchonok
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 12 March 2020
World premiere 5 March 2020
Release date
5 March 2020 Russia КароПрокат 12+
12 June 2020 Estonia MS12
10 July 2020 Lithuania N-13
28 May 2020 South Korea
9 April 2021 Spain
Budget 120,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $644,262
Production Public Opiion
Also known as
Odin vdokh, 101, Głęboki wdech, One Breath, U zero u, el límit de l'impossible, Üks hingetõmme, Um Fôlego, Uno cero uno, Uno cero uno, el límite de lo imposible, Uno cero uno. El límite de lo imposible, Vienas ikvepimas, Один вдох

Film rating

7.0
Rate 45 votes
6.4 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1842 In the Sport genre  37 In the Drama genre  815 In films of Russia  170 In films of 2020  21

Film Trailers

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One Breath - Trailer
One Breath Trailer
One Breath - Trailer
One Breath Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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