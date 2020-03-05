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7.0
Kinoafisha
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One Breath
7.0
One Breath
, 2020
Odin vdokh
Russia / Sport, Drama / 18+
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7.0
One Breath
Trailer
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Cast
Viktoriya Isakova
Marina Gordeeva
Vladimir Yaglych
Ignat Kaverin
Maksim Sukhanov
Vadim Batyarov
Artyom Tkachenko
Direktor sportivnogo instituta
Stasya Miloslavskaya
Anya Gordeeva
Filipp Ershov
Sasha Gordeev
Sergey Sosnovsky
Valeriy - otets Mariny
Vladislav Vetrov
Vrach
Kristian Kiehling
Rupert
Veronika Kornienko
Marina 15 let
Director
Elena Hazanova
Writer
Alena Alova
,
Andrey Ivanov
,
Stanislav Gnezdilov
,
Dmitri Kotov
Composer
Sergey Petukhov
,
Ilia Zelitchonok
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
12 March 2020
World premiere
5 March 2020
Release date
5 March 2020
Russia
КароПрокат
12+
12 June 2020
Estonia
MS12
10 July 2020
Lithuania
N-13
28 May 2020
South Korea
9 April 2021
Spain
Budget
120,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross
$644,262
Production
Public Opiion
Also known as
Odin vdokh, 101, Głęboki wdech, One Breath, U zero u, el límit de l'impossible, Üks hingetõmme, Um Fôlego, Uno cero uno, Uno cero uno, el límite de lo imposible, Uno cero uno. El límite de lo imposible, Vienas ikvepimas, Один вдох
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
45
votes
6.4
IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking
1842
In the Sport genre
37
In the Drama genre
815
In films of Russia
170
In films of 2020
21
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One Breath
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