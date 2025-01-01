Menu
Martin Sheen
Awards
Awards and nominations of Martin Sheen
Martin Sheen
Awards and nominations of Martin Sheen
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best TV Actor - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1969
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama or Comedy Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Best Lead Actor in a Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1984
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1980
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
