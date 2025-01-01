Menu
Emma Thompson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Emma Thompson
Awards and nominations of Emma Thompson
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Actress
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1988
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1997
Best Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
