Films
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Country
Russia
Production year
2025
World premiere
18 December 2025
Release date
18 December 2025
Russia
Production
Bazelevs Production, Too Much Production
Also known as
Yolki 12, Ёлки 12
Director
Andrey Silkin
Boris Dergachev
Cast
Ruzil Minekaev
Nadezhda Markina
Dmitriy Nagiev
Andrey Rozhkov
Film rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Write review
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
