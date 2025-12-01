Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Yolki 12
1 poster
Going 31
Not going 10
Kinoafisha Films Yolki 12

Yolki 12

Yolki 12
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 31
Not going 10
Country Russia
Production year 2025
World premiere 18 December 2025
Release date
18 December 2025 Russia
Production Bazelevs Production, Too Much Production
Also known as
Yolki 12, Ёлки 12
Director
Andrey Silkin
Boris Dergachev
Boris Dergachev
Cast
Ruzil Minekaev
Ruzil Minekaev
Nadezhda Markina
Nadezhda Markina
Dmitriy Nagiev
Dmitriy Nagiev
Andrey Rozhkov
Andrey Rozhkov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more